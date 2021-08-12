Injury Bug Strikes USC Trojans | Fall Camp No. 5

The USC Trojans wrapped up their fifth fall camp practice on Wednesday, and are already experiencing some injuries with players on their roster. Head coach Clay Helton addressed the media after practice and provided a full report.

"[Wide receiver] Gary [Bryant Jr.] has got a little bit of a hamstring [issue] and so does [running back Darwin] Barlow, we held them for today. They are day-to-day, I don't think it's too bad," said Helton. "[Running back] Keaontay [Ingram] just had a little bit of an ankle [issue], so we held him today, hopefully we will get them back here shortly. I don't see it being extended." Helton continued by talking about Texas TE transfer Malcom Epps, "Epps had a little bit of a turf toe today, in the middle of practice."

Helton also confirmed that transfer wide receiver Jake Smith is out for the 2021 season with a foot injury.

John McGillen/USC Athletics

The Trojans finished their NCAA mandated acclimation period, and are expected to suit up in full-pads tomorrow.

"It'll show us a lot more," said Clay Helton."Usually in these first couple days, you really get to notice the skill, and now, with full pads getting on, it's going to be nice to really gauge the running backs, gauge the offensive and defensive line and really see the guys in the trenches."

