USC Trojans' Matt Leinart Named Orange Bowl Hall Of Fame Inductee with Urban Meyer

Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart has added another incredible career milestone to his list of achievements. The former Heisman Trophy winner has been named a member of the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame class of 2024 alongside coach Urban Meyer and Vince Wilfork.

Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart jokes around during the trophy presentation after USC's 55-12 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2005 Orange Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. Leinart, who threw 5 touchdowns, was named the game's MVP. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2005 by Preston Mack
USC Trojans legend quarterback Matt Leinart has added another major milestone to the résumé. Leinart has been named an inductee to the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame, class of 2024. Leinart becomes the first player, coach, or administrator in USC history to be inducted. Leinart headlines a star-studded class that also features former Florida coach Urban Meyer and University of Miami defensive tackle Vince Wilfork

The career accolades continue to roll in for arguably the greatest quarterback in program history. Leinart led two Associated Press National Championship teams, a BCS National Championship team, and he was the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner. Leinart’s No. 11 jersey is retired by the USC Trojans, and in 2017, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Leinart threw for a staggering 332 yards and five touchdowns in the 2005 Orange Bowl against Bob Stoops' Oklahoma team, which was also the BCS national championship game. Leinart's five passing touchdowns were a record at the time. Geno Smith's six passing touchdowns in the 2012 Orange Bowl now hold the record. Leinart's performance would ultimately lead to Leinart being named the Orange Bowl's most valuable player.

During his playing career at USC, Leinart was named three-time first-team All-Pac-10, Consensus All-American, two-time first-team All-American, two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of The Year, and two-time national quarterback of the year.

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

