USC Trojans' Matt Leinart Named Orange Bowl Hall Of Fame Inductee with Urban Meyer
USC Trojans legend quarterback Matt Leinart has added another major milestone to the résumé. Leinart has been named an inductee to the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame, class of 2024. Leinart becomes the first player, coach, or administrator in USC history to be inducted. Leinart headlines a star-studded class that also features former Florida coach Urban Meyer and University of Miami defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.
The career accolades continue to roll in for arguably the greatest quarterback in program history. Leinart led two Associated Press National Championship teams, a BCS National Championship team, and he was the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner. Leinart’s No. 11 jersey is retired by the USC Trojans, and in 2017, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Leinart threw for a staggering 332 yards and five touchdowns in the 2005 Orange Bowl against Bob Stoops' Oklahoma team, which was also the BCS national championship game. Leinart's five passing touchdowns were a record at the time. Geno Smith's six passing touchdowns in the 2012 Orange Bowl now hold the record. Leinart's performance would ultimately lead to Leinart being named the Orange Bowl's most valuable player.
During his playing career at USC, Leinart was named three-time first-team All-Pac-10, Consensus All-American, two-time first-team All-American, two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of The Year, and two-time national quarterback of the year.
