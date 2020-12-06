AllTrojans
USC Moves One Spot in AP Poll Before Washington State Game

AustinGrad

Despite not playing a game on Saturday, USC was able to move up one spot to number 16 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday afternoon. The Trojans game against Colorado last Saturday was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the USC football program. USC plays Washington State tonight at 4:30 pacific time in Los Angeles after the game was moved forward one day to allow for extra COVID-19 testing.

The Cougars have not played since November 14th due to COVID-19 related delays and the Trojans haven't played since November 21st for the same reason, so both teams are itching to get back on the field. USC will now have two games to prove why they should move up even more in the polls next week.

[Read: How To Watch USC vs. Washington State]

USC is only one of two PAC 12 teams that are ranked in the AP poll this week, with the undefeated Colorado Buffaloes being the other team to make the top-25 coming in at number 21. Last week the conference had three teams in the polls, but the two teams ranked from the north division lost on Saturday. 

The Oregon Ducks were ranked 23rd when they lost to a winless California Golden Bears team 21-17 to knock them out of the poll. While the Washington Huskies were at number 22 when they got defeated by the Stanford Cardinal 31-26.

[Read: Washington State at First Glance]

This was the second straight week that USC moved up in the polls without even stepping on the field, as they moved up two spots last week from 19-to-17 and have now moved up three spots total. They are the highest-ranked team in the PAC-12 and only the south division has teams in the polls. 

Here is this week's top-25:

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Clemson (9-1)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Florida (8-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Indiana (6-1)

9. Miami (FL) (8-1)

10. Iowa State (8-2)

11. Coastal Carolina (10-0)

12. Georgia (6-2)

13. Oklahoma (7-2)

14. BYU (9-1)

15. Northwestern (5-1)

16. USC (3-0)

17. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)

18. Tulsa (6-1)

19. Iowa (5-2)

20. North Carolina (7-3)

21. Colorado (4-0)

22. Liberty (9-1)

23. Texas (6-3)

24. Buffalo (4-0)

25. Wisconsin (2-2)

