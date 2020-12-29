USC in the NFL Week 16: Receivers JuJu and Agholor Catching Christmas Gifts

Week 16 around the NFL wraps up tonight after an eventful Christmas weekend. Former USC Trojans JuJu Smith-Schuster and Nelson Agholor had stand out performances.

The holiday season has come and gone, but USC players in the NFL, specifically the wide receivers, got plenty of gifts thrown their way this past Christmas weekend. As playoff races heat up and fantasy championships have been won or lost, there is only one more week of regular season football. So let's reminisce about the three-day holiday slate of games that we got to witness during week 16, and how former Trojans performed during the season of giving.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

After starting the 2020 NFL season 11-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers were riding a three-game losing streak and found themselves down 24-7 to the Indianapolis Colts in week 16.

All of a sudden the offense flipped the switch. With help from wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catching the gifts thrown from Ben Rothlisberger, the Steelers scored 21 unanswered points to storm back and clinch the AFC North with a 28-24 win.

Smith-Schuster played well, finishing with nine receptions for 96 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with 7:38 remaining in the 4th quarter. JuJu got behind the defense and secured the 25-yard throw in the end zone in between two Colts defenders for the game-winning TD. The 4th-year wideout now has eight touchdowns on the year, and is just nine receptions short of 100 on the year.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

In one of the wildest NFL games of 2020, the Miami Dolphins travelled to Nevada to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. The game was tied 16-16 with 3:38 remaining, when suddenly the low scoring game became nuts; and it started with Nelson Agholor.

On 1st and 20, the former USC speedster caught a dart from Derek Carr right at midfield, and then he turned on the jets. Agholor weaved his way around the field, turning the Dolphins safety around several times en route to the 85-yard touchdown that gave Las Vegas a 23-16 lead.

Agholor finished the nigh with five catches for 155 yards and that TD, which gives him eight on the season. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Dolphins mounted an epic comeback to knock Las Vegas out of the playoff hunt.

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

A winning streak? For the New York Jets? Over two playoff teams? You read that correctly. After starting 2020, 0-13, Sam Darnold and his squad knocked off the receiver-less Cleveland Browns 23-16 for their second straight win.

Darnold threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. This is the third straight game that Darnold has gone without committing a turnover, which is the longest streak of his short career.

[Read: Talanoa Hufanga Named AP All-American]

Adoree' Jackson, CB, Tennessee Titans

In his first start of the 2020 season due to a knee injury, Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson had a tough test against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at a snowy Lambeau Field.

Jackson had six tackles and played 98% of the defensive snaps, as he was on the field for 65 plays. The 4th-year pro will be an important part of the Titans playoff push, as they will need him in week 17.

[Read: Alijah Vera-Tucker Declares for NFL Draft]

Devon Kennard, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Kennard totaled four tackles, a half sack and a QB hit against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old will try and help the Cardinals make the playoffs in a win or go home situation on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.