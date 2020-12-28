Talanoa Hufanga Becomes Only USC Player To Grace The AP All American List

After a killer 2020 season, Talanoa Hufanga remains on fire picking up more honors and awards. This year Hufanga led USC in tackles (62), interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (2) and had three sacks on the season.

The quick defensive back ranks third nationally in interceptions, 19th in tackles, and 16th in forced fumbles. To add, Hufanga had an interception in four consecutive games this season, and was the first Trojan to do so since 1996.

On Monday, December 28th Hufanga was named to the AP All American list.

USC's Talanoa Hufanga and Northwestern's redshirt freshman Brandon Joseph made the AP All American first team for defense. To add, Hufanga was the only player from USC to grace the first, second and third team list.

USC TE coach John David Baker, supported the defensive back tweeting, "PUT IT ON THE WALL!! #FightOn"

Hufanga's future with USC remains unknown. After a stellar junior season, the quick defensive back could take a run at the big leagues entering the NFL draft this year or return for another season with the Trojans. Clay Helton said the coaching staff would evaluate each player's draft stock in the off season to help players make informed decisions before they decide to leave the program.

If one things for certain, it is that Hufanga's upside and ability to provide full field coverage is solid. He's a guy that always seems to be in the right place at the right time. The way he can impact the game on every level defensively is a nightmare for opponents.

"Hufanga can drop back in coverage to pick you off or line-up in the box to rush the passer. His rare combination of speed, physicality, and instinct could make him a monster on the next level."

To date, Hufanga has been named to The Athletic, ESPN, USA TODAY, and AP Polls first team All American list.

[Read: Antwaun Woods Cheers On Cheers On Teammates Via Twitter Despite Being On Cowboys IR]

[Read: Pac-12 2020 Bowl Game Guide]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.