USC QB Suffers Devastating Injury

The Trojans quarterback room just got slightly thinner after senior QB Mo Hasan announced his tragic injury on Monday afternoon.

It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and a Team Cardinal vs. Team Gold matchup.

The quarterbacks were split, Team Cardinal with Kedon Slovis and freshman Jaxson Dart, and Team Gold with Mo Hasan, Miller Moss and Isaac Ward.

Hasan finished the day 2-for-2 for 74 yards, one touchdown and three rushes for four yards, but his time on the field was cut short. The redshirt senior went down on a nine-yard run, and was replaced by freshman QB Miller Moss after acquiring an injury.

Following USC's Spring Showcase, Clay Helton told the media that Hasan suffered a knee injury and would undergo an MRI.

On Monday, Hasan took to social media to confirm the details of his own injury. He wrote,

"Bringing this same energy going into rehab. I’ll be undergoing surgery for a torn ACL suffered during the spring game. Please don’t feel sorry, I’m going to crush this process and be back stronger! Appreciate the love everybody"



Hasan came to USC in 2020 after transferring from Vanderbilt. The Florida native was competing for the back-up QB role alongside freshman prospects Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart.

Promo Photo Provided by USC Athletics