Is Jaxson Dart the Future of USC?

The Trojans' hosted fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their annual Spring Showcase, Team Cardinal vs. Team Gold.

Returning starter Kedon Slovis and freshman Jaxson Dart led Team Cardinal while freshman Miller Moss and redshirt senior Mo Hasan led Team Gold.

- USC's 2021 Spring Showcase QB Review -

Junior QB Kedon Slovis

Slovis stunned fans back in 2019 after coming in as a true freshman and finishing with a QBR of 167.6. However, last season was less than impressive. The Arizona native struggled at times with consistency during the Trojans six game season.

All eyes were on the junior QB during the Trojans Spring Showcase but his performance was once again less than impressive. Slovis showed strides of greatness but continued to make sloppy mistakes.

The junior QB threw for 128 yards, had eight completions for 12 attempts and finished with one interception. One of Slovis' better plays was hitting target Drake London deep with a long pass which showed strength.

Freshman QB Jaxon Dart

Draper Utah native Jaxson Dart gave USC fans hope for the future during his spring debut on Saturday.

He threw seven for 13 and finished with 99 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Dart showed solid accuracy, poise and strength. The freshman QB finished the fourth quarter with an impressive throw to freshman WR Michael Jackson III into the corner of the endzone.

Freshman QB Miller Moss

There was plenty of hype surrounding Miller Moss prior to his arrival at USC. He ranked as the No. 8 player in the nation and doubled as a four-star prospect. Moss' debut wasn't as impressive as Dart's numbers wise, but let's not forget that the California native had no fall season.

Moss went seven for 13 and threw for 34 yards with one interception.

Senior QB Mo Hasan

Graduate transfer Mo Hasan saw the field for a short while on Saturday.

He had two completions on four attempts, threw for 74 yards and had one touchdown.

Hasan threw a 25-yard pass to wideout Bru McCoy for Team Gold's first and only TD of the day. The Vanderbilt transfer's game was unfortunately cut short after this following an injury. According to Clay Helton, Hasan acquired a knee injury.

The good news is Spring football is well underway and we are able to see progress set forth by the organization months before the 2021 season begins. We have football, folks, and that's a reason to be pleased.

