Report: USC Quarterback Calls It Quits

USC redshirt senior quarterback Matt Fink will likely not return for the 2021 college football season.

Fink served as a backup for the USC Trojans for the past four seasons [after redshirting in 2016], and was a tremendous leader when called upon.

Head coach Clay Helton discussed Fink's decision with Rivals publisher Ryan Young detailing that, Fink came into Helton's office prior to winter workouts and had a sit down heart-to-heart with his head coach.

Helton said the Fink told him, "'Coach, this has been the opportunity of a lifetime to be here at USC, to make the memories that I have, to be a part of a football family. I've not only got my degree, I've got my master's, and it has provided me some unbelievable opportunities to start the next chapter of my life and I think I'm heading that way.'" [Per Rivals]

Although this news may come as a shock to some, Fink had considered leaving the Trojans behind before. Back in spring of 2019, Fink explored the NCAA transfer portal, but decided to stay in Southern California.

Overall in his five seasons with the Trojans the Rancho Cucamonga native tailed 72 completions on 107 attempts for 732 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 94 yards and had two rushing touchdowns.

One moment that highlighted Fink's collegiate career was USC's matchup against Utah back in 2019. He was thrown into the action after starter Kedon Slovis went down with an injury. Fink had 21 completions for 30 attempts and 351 passing yards, he also finished with three touchdowns and one interception during that game.

There is no doubt that Fink will be missed by his teammates next season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

And although losing Fink does create some lost depth, USC has starter Kedon Slovis returning next year, along with two elite 2021 QB's that will likely be eligible next season in Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart.

USC also has former Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan returning next season, and a few walk-on QB's to join the list as well.

