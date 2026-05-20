USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Hawai’i Gesture Shows True Colors
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With spring ball ending last month and the academic semester coming to a close, USC’s student-athletes are free for a brief moment. Some might choose to stay in the area, others catch up on rest, or return home to visit family. USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava chose the latter.
On May 18, the Hawaii native returned to the Palolo Valley on the island of Oʻahu and hosted a youth football camp. The free event took place at Maiava's old stomping grounds, Palolo Valley District Park, and featured coaches from Kaimuki High School, where Maiava played his sophomore and junior season. The Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, was also in attendance for the special day.
Maiava’s offseason choice shows a different side of the USC quarterback...
Jayden Maiava's Community Impact
Students were able to play in scrimmages, receive coaching during the skills-and-drills segment and had the opportunity to catch a pass from the local hero.
Hours after the camp had ended, Maiava stayed behind to finish signing autographs for the attendees.
“It’s having all the kids out here, that they have fun. That’s the most important thing to me, that they have a good time and cherish the time they have together,” Maiava told local media.
Maiava’s trip back home matters because it shows how he is using his platform during a part of the calendar when many college players would be taking time away from football. Instead, the USC quarterback is giving back to the community that helped shape him.
That says something about Maiava’s maturity as he prepares for a bigger role with the Trojans. Hosting a free clinic in Hawai’i is not just a nice offseason gesture. It shows a quarterback who understands that leadership extends beyond the locker room and the field. It shows a different side of Maiava and how his connection to Hawai’i remains such a meaningful part of his story.
Jayden Maiava's Hawaii Journey
Maiava had split his high school football career between Nevada and Hawaii. In 2018, he spent his freshman season at Sierra Vista High School (Nev.). Then in 2019, he returned to the islands to play at Kaimuki. During his sophomore season, Maiava led the Bulldogs to a 10-3 record by throwing for 3,317 yards and 41 touchdowns.
Then in 2020, Hawaii canceled the football season due to the COVID-19 virus. In order to play his senior year, Maiava moved back to Nevada and enrolled at Liberty High School. In 2021, Maiava threw for 2,027 yards and 24 touchdowns, won NIAA Class 5A State Championship and earned Second-Team All-Southern Nevada honors. He finished his high school career as a three-start recruit and a nationally-ranked quarterback – No. 23 (ESPN), No. 52 (On3) and No. 62 (247Sports).
Maiava went on to redshirt his freshman year at UNLV. When he became the starter in 2023, he threw for 3,085 yards and 17 TDs with 10 INTs while leading the Rebels to their best record since 1984 (9-5) and their first Mountain West Championship.
In search of a program that could elevate his draft stock, Maiava chose to transfer to Southern Cal due to Lincoln Riley’s offense. For the final four games of the 2024 season, Maiava became QB1 and has not looked back since.
Polynesian Legacy At USC
Besides wanting to join Riley’s electric offense, Maiava had personal and cultural reasons why he chose USC. Maiava’s uncle, Kaluka, was a linebacker for the Trojans from 2005-2008. Maiava also grew up appreciating and watching the likes Junior Seau, Troy Polamalu, Tuli Tuipulotu and more play at USC.
Now Maiava, who is the program’s first Polynesian quarterback, has a chance to lead the program to other firsts: a College Football Playoff appearance and Big Ten Championship.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy