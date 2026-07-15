Latest Media Buzz Drives Hype Over USC Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson's Future

The USC Trojans are clearly trying vehemently to keep their biggest asset from the 2027 recruiting class.

Schools like Big Ten rival Oregon and SEC power Texas began to lurk for five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson in July. One analyst's deep and uncanny description of Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego paints why he's so coveted.

National Analyst Dives Into Real Impact of Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

USC Trojans 2027 commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Honor Fa'alave-Johnson X page.

The versatile incoming senior put his talents on display one more time in the 7-on-7 circuit during the weekend of July 12. Cathedral Catholic took the trek north to Huntington Beach for the annual Bash at the Beach tournament, which annually invites the top prep programs in Southern California, including those representing the deep Trinity League.

National recruiting analyst for Rivals Greg Biggins was on hand to take a deeper dive into Fa'alave-Johnson's game. While Biggins has seen Fa'alave-Johnson on film and in person multiple times, this description will do the following: turn heads and energize the USC fanbase for the future.

"Fa’alave-Johnson is the most versatile player in the country and one of the few players I’ve ever covered who could conceivably be a top 100 prospect at four positions - running back, receiver, safety and corner," Biggins said.

Those words alone indicate Fa'alave-Johnson is the following: a generational talent and a prospect who has few peers, regardless of the recruiting cycle.

USC Has Never Had Versatile Talent Like This Before

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC fans became blessed with seeing versatile weapons in action before. Running back/kick returner Reggie Bush is arguably the most lauded Trojan when it comes to impacting the game in a multitude of ways. Adoree Jackson is another past beloved Swiss Army knife USC had who went both ways.

Fa'alave-Johnson is already drawing rave reviews and hype before he even sets foot on campus. Or even before he enters his official senior season at Cathedral Catholic.

He's clearly a step above his competition once he touches the ball. Fa'alave-Johnson reportedly hits a top speed of 22.7 miles per hour, which is unreal for a high school prospect.

You can’t teach speed 🔥



5-star USC commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson has the fastest Max Speed MPH time EVER recorded in the UCReport database at 22.7 MPH @HonorFaalave



Elite 📈 pic.twitter.com/HEHHCve6P5 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) July 15, 2026

He shows that he hits his stride in literally under three steps with the football, hence why schools that love speed, like Oregon and Texas, wanted Fa'alave-Johnson. It's likely other power conference programs envisioned turning Fa'alave-Johnson loose on the offensive side to take advantage of his foot explosion and wicked second-gear speed.

But looks like USC already has a spot in mind for the blue-chip recruit.

Where USC Commit Projects to Line up at

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signs point to Fa'alave-Johnson gravitating towards the defensive side once he heads to the land of Troy.

Analysts are projecting safety for him, which addresses a pivotal position for USC's future anyway, with safety Christian Pierce drawing NFL Draft intrigue for the 2027 class.

This doesn't rule out coach Lincoln Riley plugging him in other areas, though. Especially as a five-star per all three national outlets of On3/Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports. Riley could become convinced to plug him at wide receiver to create future mismatches. Or even the backfield to further confuse defenses.

Regardless, Fa'alave-Johnson is one of the rare talents who can impact the game in four different positions at such a young age. USC has a future "Bush" and "Jackson" on its hands, or an even better version of both.

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