Five-Star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson Shares Candid Thoughts on USC’s Recruiting Class

Five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the headliners of the USC Trojans 2027 recruiting class. The San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic product is rated as the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

After signing 34 recruits in their No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, the Trojans have a much smaller class in the 2027 cycle. USC has 14 commitments after official visit season. But just because it doesn’t have the quantity, doesn't mean it is lacking quality.

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete and USC Trojans commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

“I feel like it's great. It's small, definitely, but we got the players that we needed. We got key players, the players that are the best at their position,” Fa’alave-Johnson said.

The talented San Diego native is one of two five-star commits, which includes Greenwich County Day (Conn.) edge Mekai Brown. It marks the second consecutive cycle, the Trojans have landed a five-star pass rusher from the East Coast. Freshman defensive end Luke Wafle was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class.

Fa’alave-Johnson is two players in one. A lot of high school athletes play both sides of the ball but the ones that do it at the collegiate level are anomalies. Safety will be Fa’alave-Johnson’s primary position, but the Trojans do plan on utilizing his versatile and rare skillet on the offensive side of the ball.

“They’re gonna teach me more on defense,” Fa’alave-Johnson said. “They're not gonna teach me the whole playbook (on offense) just because it’ll probably be too much but they're gonna get me in the rotation. Get me at slot, get me at running back, decoy player. Whatever it might be, I’m just trying to get some reps on offense.”

Prioritizing Local Defensive Backs

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Southern Cal targeted four local defensive backs that were top 100 overall prospects very early and were all-in on their pursuit to keep them from getting out of the state.

Four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington was the first domino to fall when he announced his pledge at the Navy All-American Bowl in January. He will play his senior season at IMG Academy (Fla.) but Washington is still viewed as a local prospect after previously starring at Mater Dei (Calif.).

Fa’alave-Johnson announced his pledge in mid-March over Texas, Oregon and others. Several staff members were heavily involved in his recruitment, including general manager Chad Bowden, director of high school recruiting relations Aaron Amaama, defensive ends coach Shaun Nua, inside receiver/tight end coach Chad Savage and safeties coach Paul Gonzales.

Mater Dei four-star cornerback Danny Lang visited USC numerous times last year, including three times during the final week of the regular season alone. He was on campus three more times the first week of spring practice, and then a return visit the following week sealed the deal.

An intimate trip to the Coliseum, where a video message from his four former high school teammates that are now freshmen at Southern Cal was played on the big screen. Lang announced his commitment to USC in late March over Oregon and Ohio State.

The Trojans focused all of their attention on Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams to complete their secondary. They used a helicopter to send Gonzales, assistant general manager Dre Brown and director of recruiting Weston Zernechel to visit Williams at his schools College Showcase in early May. Williams announced his pledge to USC over Notre Dame and UCLA a couple of weeks later.

Outlook of 2027 Recruiting Class

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

USC once again put a priority on recruiting California. Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale and Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, who flipped from Oregon in March, are also top 100 overall prospects.

Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka and San Mateo (Calif.) Serra four-star tight end Jace Cannon have shot up in the recruiting rankings this summer. Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer helped strengthen the programs pipeline with the Trinity League.

Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III was originally a five-star recruit that reclassified to the 2027 class. The reigning MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year is the Trojans eighth commit inside the top 100 overall prospects.

Hamilton Christian Academy (La.) three-star running back Javon Vital Jr. and Avon Old Farms (Conn.) three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle round out of the 2027 commitments.

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