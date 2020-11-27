Recruiting: 2021 Commit Julien Simon Talks USC And Donte Williams

Meet Julien Simon. The 6'2", 220 pound wide receiver/linebacker out of Tacoma, Washington. Yes you read that right, Simon is a multi talented dynamic athlete that has the ability to play on both sides of the ball at any level.

Sports Illustrated All American writes,

"Simon can fill many roles on a roster. However, he projects best as a Sam ‘backer at this point where he can play to the field/strong side and work in space. He has a chance to also grow into a middle/inside linebacker towards the end of his college career."

[READ: USC vs. Colorado Game Cancels]

Simon has been locked in on the Trojans since he committed back in May, 2020. Despite receiving offers from other Pac-12 schools like Washington, Washington State, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Stanford, and Utah, Simon says USC remained as the best fit.

"It was the best opportunity for myself. Getting offers from places doesn't mean it [is] the best opportunity for you. I found it was the right fit for myself, really that is the biggest thing." Simon went on to mention, "I just thought nobody could compare to USC and what the fit for me was."

You can thank cornerbacks coach Donte Williams for helping lock in Simon's commitment to the Trojans.

"Him as a person he is cool man. Our relationship started when he was at Oregon it didn't start when he got to USC. He was recruiting me at Oregon, I knew him, I knew the type of person he was. We already had a good relationship right off the bat. Just him going to USC, kinda built a better opportunity for myself, and I thought it was going to be a good fit, because he is there for me and I know he is there for me and just that personal relationship I have with him it was big in the recruiting process."

Simon will be early enrolling at USC in January with the hopes to start his freshman year. "I know for sure I'm not going to redshirt, so thats usually a good sign." This decision was made by Simon and his family after the state of Washington canceled high school football due to COVID-19.

"It was the COVID situation that definitely boosted my understanding of trying to enroll [early]. Speaking of coach Donte [Williams] he got in my ear about it. Most freshman that start are coming in early."

The talented athlete received his All American Jersey on Wednesday night and told SI All Trojans, "It's been my dream since I laid eyes on that game."

TO WATCH: Julien Simon's Full Interview Click The Video Above

[WATCH: Is Todd Orlando Concerned About USC's Depth At The Linebacker Position?]

[READ: How Will USC Football Players Spend Thanksgiving?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.