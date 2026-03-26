USC Star Receiver Could Be Bills' Ideal Replacement For Keon Coleman

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane could be heading to the Buffalo Bills as early as Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft and if he does, he may not arrive as just depth. In a recent fourth-round mock, NFL analyst Chad Reuter projected Lane to Buffalo at pick No. 109, a landing spot that could quickly turn into opportunity.

With questions surrounding wide receiver Keon Coleman’s role and reliability, Lane profiles as a potential immediate-impact replacement in a contending offense led by former NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo has been searching for stability at wide receiver and Lane offers a cost-controlled solution with a skillset that fits the offense right away.

Keon Coleman’s Uncertain Standing in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) watches the play on the Jumbotron during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman’s early NFL career has been defined more by inconsistency than progression. The former 2024 second-round pick finished last season with just 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns, while missing time due to both injuries and disciplinary issues. More concerning, however, is the pattern.

From midseason benchings to missed meetings, Coleman has struggled to earn trust internally. Former Bills executive Jim Monos even went as far as suggesting the team should move on entirely, citing professionalism concerns.

That’s not noise, it’s a sign that his days may be numbered. Layer in Buffalo’s aggressive move to acquire D.J. Moore, and the message becomes clearer. The Bills are no longer waiting on Coleman to develop into a lead wide receiver. They’re actively replacing that production.

Even in key moments, Coleman failed to seize opportunity. Despite increased snaps late in the season due to injuries, he remained inconsistent, struggling with drops and limited impact beyond occasional flashes. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that volatility becomes a liability. If Buffalo adds another receiver early or mid-draft, Coleman’s role could shrink quickly or disappear entirely.

Why Ja’Kobi Lane Fits the Bills Immediately

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) warms up on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Lane doesn't enter the league as a finished product, but his strengths align directly with what Buffalo needs. Similar to Coleman, Lane stands at 6-foot-4 with long arms and elite body control that allows him to thrive as a as a boundary receiver who wins at the catch point.

That complements what the Bills are building. Buffalo already went out this offseason and made a trade to acquire DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears to bring proven lead receiver production and route versatility. Khalil Shakir operates as a reliable underneath option that has improved his production over the last two seasons. Lane would slot in as the vertical and red-zone presence, essentially filling the role Coleman was supposed to claim.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown as he is defended by Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. (12) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But in reality Lane doesn’t need to be better than Coleman in every category. He just needs to be more consistent on the field and more dependable off of it. Given Coleman’s struggles, that bar isn’t as high as it once seemed.

Lane may be viewed as a fourth-round value now, but in Buffalo, he would walk into a situation where opportunity meets fit. And if that happens, don’t be surprised if he’s not just contributing early, but replacing a former top-40 pick entirely.