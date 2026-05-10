Dez Bryant Endorses USC Trojans Incoming Freshman

Do the USC Trojans have a new fan in Dez Bryant? The former star wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys once played for a rival school of Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, but he dropped a glowing take on one of USC's incoming freshmen, wide receiver Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster.

Dez Bryant's Words for USC Commit Ethan "Boobie" Feaster

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) strikes his familiar X pose prior to the game against the New York Giants at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The perennial Pro Bowler shares a Texas connection with four-star signing Ethan "Boobie" Feaster.

"USC, [you] are getting a guy who loves to play the game and damn good at it! Let’s get it," Bryant posted on social media on Sunday.

Proud of you Boobie! @uscfb are getting a guy who loves to play the game and damn good at it! Let’s get it💪🏿😎 https://t.co/Ua0laJS1TS — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 9, 2026

Feaster called Bryant his "big brother" which indicates the two trained together during their down time. The 2026 recruit even pulled back the curtain on their relationship in a conversation with Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI.

"Everybody wanted to be Dez at one point,” Feaster said to Hollowell. "He’s a real genuine guy. It’s a good thing that he’s around me. He done the things that I’m trying to do. He just gives me good advice everyday and making sure I stay humble. He just wants to give me wisdom and in his words, he’ll say ‘I got it in me.’ He just wants to make sure I make it and he wants to help in anyway he can.”

"Boobie" Feaster Ready to Impact USC

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feaster emerged as one of the nation's most coveted wideout prospects with 53 reported scholarship offers.

Riley and USC gain the nation's No. 4 overall wideout, plus the fourth-best prospect from the state of Texas per 247Sports. Wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons locked him in for the Trojans, becoming one of several recruiting victories for the nation's top-ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle.

USC immediately has high expectations for the weapon expected to boost the speed in the room.

"USC wanted me to be around the guys,” Feaster said. “Get used to the environment, learn the plays. I feel like people do better when they’re in comfortable situations. It was good me getting used to the people and them getting used to me.”

Can USC Become led by Freshman?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feaster will earn a major chance to shark his way up the roster out the gate. USC opens up the leading two wide receiver spots amid the departures of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, both of whom are off to the NFL.

Feaster will lean into Tanook Hines to learn the collegiate game. He's also going to team with and compete alongside North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson. Hines presents more experience with the Trojans offense, but Anderson earns his chance to become the top wideout too in his transfer to USC.

Regardless, Bryant loves the fit for Feaster at USC. Which also indicates future Trojan home games could feature the Oklahoma State standout roaming the sidelines with a field pass to support "Boobie."

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