The Case for Recruit Roye Oliver III Being Next Great USC Receiver

USC Trojans recruit, wide receiver Roye Oliver III has reclassified from 2028 to 2027. Oliver has been committed to USC since March of 2026 and now is on track to get to USC sooner than expected.

Roye Oliver III Reclassifies to 2027

Hamilton wide receiver Roye Oliver III (3) looks up at the scoreboard against Brophy during a game against Brophy at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roye Oliver III is a 5-11, 165 pound wide receiver out of Chandler, Arizona. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 wide receiver in the 2027 class per 247Sports. Until recently, he was a member of the 2028 class, but has since reclassified.

Oliver is now the 12th commit for USC in the 2027 recruiting class. Rivals ranks this class No. 4 in the country. Here is their updated top 10 rankings.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

3. Oklahoma Sooners

4. USC Trojans

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

6. Oregon Ducks

7. Florida Gators

8. Georgia Bulldogs

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

10. Miami Hurricanes

USC is looking to finish the 2027 cycle with the highest ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten for the second straight season. USC’s 2026 class was ranked No. 1 in the country. This 2027 class is looking promising as no other Big Ten teams are ahead of them, but Ohio State and Oregon are right on their heels.

Oliver joins a 2027 Trojans class with two five-star recruits: athlete Honor Fa’alave Johnson and edge rusher Mekai Brown. Will Oliver end up being the next great USC wideout?

USC Wide Receivers in NFL

May 1, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The wide receiver position is one that USC has thrived at in recent times. In 2025, wide receiver Makai Lemon had a breakout season. Lemon was top 10 in the country after the regular season in receptions (79), receiving yards (1,156), and receiving touchdowns (11). He was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, which is presented to the most outstanding receiver in college football that season.

Lemon, like Oliver, is listed at 5-11. Lemon showed that it’s still possible to dominate on the field even while being undersized. That could bode well for Oliver and reason to be optimistic when he takes the field in college.

With the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Lemon was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles. He now joins the Super Bowl winners from two seasons ago who struggled mightily in the passing game in 2025.

Lemon wasn’t the only former Trojan to get selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was drafted No. 80 overall in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens. Lane had 49 receptions for 745 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 2025 with USC.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These two will now join numerous other former USC wideouts in the NFL next season. Some of the best USC receivers in league are currently Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

There is a track record of USC receivers having success at the next level. That can be an attraction to committing there like Oliver did.

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