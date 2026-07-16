Where Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London Rank in NFL Receiver Rankings

ESPN revealed their top 10 wide receivers in the NFL based off information and opinions from executives, coaches, and scouts around the league. Two former USC Trojans wideouts were mentioned, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Ranked No. 5

Jun 17, 2026; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) practices catching footballs off a machine during the Detroit Lions veteran’s minicamp at the Allen Park Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At No. 5 is Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown played for the Trojans from 2018-2020. In his three seasons there, he hauled in 178 receptions for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdown. St. Brown led the Pac-12 in receptions and receiving touchdowns in 2020.

Oct 12, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) looks on during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, he was named Second-team All-Pac-12. In 2020, he earned First-team All-Pac-12 honors. After the 2020 season, he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. St. Brown was selected in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions.

This is where he has blossomed into a star.

In his first five seasons in the NFL, all with Detroit, St. Brown has 547 receptions for 6,252 yards and 44 touchdowns. He has been named First-team All-Pro twice, Second-team All-Pro once, and is a four-time Pro Bowler.

During this time period, the Lions have had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL with St. Brown being a big reason why. His No. 5 ranking reflects just how good he has been so far in his career and how there is no sign of his production stopping in 2026.

Drake London an Honorable Mention

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other former USC wideout mentioned was Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London as an honorable mention, just outside the top 10.

London played for USC from 2019-2021. In his time as a Trojan, London had 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns. His most productive season in Los Angeles was his final one in 2021, where he led the Pac-12 in receptions with 88 and receiving yards with 1,084. London was named Second-team All-pac-12 in 2020 and First-team All-Pac-12 in 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) in the second quarter at United Airlines Field against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Additionally, he was the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. Following the 2021 season, London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

London has spent all four seasons of his NFL career to this point in Atlanta. He has 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Makai Lemon Next Up?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC's top wide receiver last season was Makai Lemon. Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner and was selected with the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Will he join St. Brown and London on this list in the near future?

Lemon played his full three-year collegiate career with USC from 2023-2025. 2025 was by far and away his best. Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Overall in his whole career at USC, he had 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

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