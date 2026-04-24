USC Receiver Makai Lemon Gives Instant Reaction To NFL Draft Selection

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has officially begun his NFL journey following his selection by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 20 overall pick.

Immediately after crossing the stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Lemon gave his instant reaction on what he will bring to the Eagles.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Physical Playstyle

“They getting a dawg that is ready to work,” said Lemon in his post-draft interview with ESPN's Laura Rutledge.

This instant reaction from Lemon speaks exactly to what he brings to the Eagles as far as a player on the field. Throughout his career, Lemon has been known for his physicality and toughness in all aspects of his game, which helped him to be a great weapon for the Trojans.

In his college career, Lemon recorded 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns, and his progression every season ultimately led to his breakout season in 2025, where he won the Biletnikoff award as the nation’s best receiver.

In addition to being a threat in the pass game, Lemon also has the skill set to add significant value on the ground as a rusher and can throw the ball on trick plays. These additional talents that Lemon has could make him one of the more explosive and valuable players on the Eagles' offense.

With his physicality on the perimeter, Lemon can run almost any route that Philadelphia asks him to and can find success against all sorts of coverages with his great spatial awareness all across the field.

This selection for Philadelphia could help to not only add more star power to their passing attack but also gives Lemon the chance to become a gadget player in multiple ways for the offense.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 20 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon’s Fit With Eagles

With Philadelphia, Lemon fits right in and could be exactly what they need to create more consistency in the passing game.

At this point, there is uncertainty on whether AJ Brown will be with the Eagles next season, and the selection of Lemon gives Philadelphia some breathing room if Brown does leave.

At the quarterback position, Jalen Hurts has found great success with his receivers over the middle of the field and on quick passes, which is exactly the role Lemon could serve next season. Lemon will also have the opportunity to learn from fellow receiver Devonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

In the NFL, it is never a bad idea to add more weapons on offense, and Lemon, with his versatility, has the skill set to fill any need that the Eagles have on the perimeter.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Potential For NFL Success

As Lemon makes his transition to the NFL, he has a great opportunity to be successful, especially with an organization like Philadelphia that has done a solid job developing receivers over the last few seasons.

As a result of being one of the more productive receivers in college football last season, Lemon has an understanding of what it takes to find consistent success and how to adjust to the various defenses he will see.

Having the opportunity to learn from Smith, Goedert, and Hurts, Lemon has a tremendous opportunity to find great success in the NFL and become a solid receiver for years to come.

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