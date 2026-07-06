USC Trojans Recruiting Rise Flexes Receiver Talent Pipeline
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When Lincoln Riley arrived at Southern Cal, he instantly brought over his dynamic offense, but it came with a price – a reliance on transfer talent. With the roster going through transitions and players entering the portal, the end result was disappointing seasons. With a new recruiting strategy, Riley is looking to avoid his earlier mistakes and build up homegrown talent.
So far, Riley has had five receivers drafted into the NFL: Jordan Addison (2023), Brenden Rice (2024), Tahj Washington (2024), along with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane in the 2026 NFL Draft. Although Addison, Rice and Washington were transfers, Lemon and Lane can be the first of pure-bred USC talent. The 2027 and 2028 recruiting cycles have the chance to continue the trend.
The USC Trojans’ Current Receiver Room
There are currently 11 receivers on the roster following the 2026 spring session. Luckily for the Trojans, they are all underclassmen, with four incoming freshmen and the highest grade level being redshirt-sophomore – not including transfer junior Terrell Anderson:
- Redshirt-sophomore Zacharyus Williams
- Freshman Trent Mosley
- Transfer-junior Terrell Anderson
- Sophomore Corey Sims
- Sophomore Tanook Hines
- Freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
- Redshirt-freshman Romero Ison
- Redshirt-sophomore Seth Zamora
- Freshman Luc Weaver
- Redshirt-freshman Cameron Sermons
- Freshman Tron Baker
This will also be the offense’s first year without the dynamic duo of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, which means the No. 1 and No. 2 wideout positions are for the taking. Hines was the third option in 2025, bringing in 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore wideout is expected to step up in their absence.
Anderson will be bringing a veteran presence to the room and could become Jayden Maiava’s first option out of the jump. Anderson had his breakout season during his sophomore campaign at NC State – 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.
Mosley, who was a four-star recruit, can compete for starting reps as a true freshman due to the body of work he had at Santa Margarita Catholic – All-American honors, CIF Division I Championship, with a total of 3,430 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns per MaxPreps.
Dixon-Wyatt also has a good chance of getting meaningful snaps as a true freshman. He is coming out of Mater Dei with a four-star ranking, finishing his career with 1,953 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns for the Monarchs.
There is also Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, the 17-year-old phenom from DeSoto (Texas). Feaster was able to attend four spring practices as well as team and position meetings. The five-star prospect has undeniable talent and can also compete for starting reps.
The rest of the receiver room either did not play, primarily got reps at special teams, were injured or got very limited reps. With that much uncertainty at the position, it makes sense that Lincoln Riley is pursuing receivers heavily in the upcoming recruiting cycles.
Receivers of the 2027 Recruiting Class
The 2027 class is relatively small compared to 2026’s 35-player haul. The 14-player class only consists of two receivers, but it is a sign of the Trojans’ commitment to acquiring blue-chip talent.
Quentin Hale is a four-star receiver out of Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.). 247Sports ranks him No. 50 in the nation, No. 8 among receivers and No.7 player in the state of California. The 6-3, 213-pound receiver is expected to be a downfield, big-play threat once he suits up in the cardinal and gold.
Roye Oliver III was a huge get for the Trojans when he reclassified to the class of 2027. The four-star All-American is already showing flashes of a speedy, route-running specialist in the slot, which is something Riley favors in his offense.
Targets in the 2028 Cycle
Per 247Sports and Rivals, USC has 105 offerees in the 2028 recruiting cycle, with 21 of them being receivers – which leads all position groups.
Blue-chip players and in-state talent make up the receivers on the Trojans’ recruiting board:
- Five-star Jaylen Addai, Shadow Creek (Texas)
- Five-star Deandre Bidden, Harper Woods (Michigan)
- Four-star Braylon Clark, Providence Day (North Carolina)
- Four-star Madoxx Davis, Cartersville (Georgia)
- Four-star Malachi Lee, Loudon Sports Academy
- Four-star Carter St. Junious, Manvel (Texas)
- Four-star Ryan Richmond-McDavis, (Missouri)
- Four-star Dillon Mitchell, C.E. King (Texas)
- Four-star Jermaine Smith Jr., St. Francis Academy (Maryland)
- Four-star Damarion Mays, North Crowley (Texas)
- Four-star Dennis Tua’one, Timpview (Utah)
- Four-star Tromon Isaac Jr., Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)
- Four-star Zyren Menor, Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
- Four-star Derrell Hines Jr., Carrollwood Day (Florida)
- Four-star Tyree Mannings Jr., Venice (Florida)
- Four-star Hayden Koo, Tustin (California)
- Four-star Mylan Griggs, Cass Technical (Michigan)
- Three-star Grant Mosley, Santa Margarita Catholic (California)
- Three-star Cortez Hudson, Mae Jemison (Alabama)
- Three-star Jeremiah Taylor, Keller Central (Texas)
- Three-star Jerrimiah Cross, River Rouge (Michigan)
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy