USC Trojans Recruiting Rise Flexes Receiver Talent Pipeline

When Lincoln Riley arrived at Southern Cal, he instantly brought over his dynamic offense, but it came with a price – a reliance on transfer talent. With the roster going through transitions and players entering the portal, the end result was disappointing seasons. With a new recruiting strategy, Riley is looking to avoid his earlier mistakes and build up homegrown talent.

So far, Riley has had five receivers drafted into the NFL: Jordan Addison (2023), Brenden Rice (2024), Tahj Washington (2024), along with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane in the 2026 NFL Draft. Although Addison, Rice and Washington were transfers, Lemon and Lane can be the first of pure-bred USC talent. The 2027 and 2028 recruiting cycles have the chance to continue the trend.

The USC Trojans’ Current Receiver Room

USC wide receiver Tanook Hines hauls in a touchdown pass under cover from Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are currently 11 receivers on the roster following the 2026 spring session. Luckily for the Trojans, they are all underclassmen, with four incoming freshmen and the highest grade level being redshirt-sophomore – not including transfer junior Terrell Anderson:

Redshirt-sophomore Zacharyus Williams

Freshman Trent Mosley

Transfer-junior Terrell Anderson

Sophomore Corey Sims

Sophomore Tanook Hines

Freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Redshirt-freshman Romero Ison

Redshirt-sophomore Seth Zamora

Freshman Luc Weaver

Redshirt-freshman Cameron Sermons

Freshman Tron Baker

This will also be the offense’s first year without the dynamic duo of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, which means the No. 1 and No. 2 wideout positions are for the taking. Hines was the third option in 2025, bringing in 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore wideout is expected to step up in their absence.

Anderson will be bringing a veteran presence to the room and could become Jayden Maiava’s first option out of the jump. Anderson had his breakout season during his sophomore campaign at NC State – 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Nov 2, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (80) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinals during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mosley, who was a four-star recruit, can compete for starting reps as a true freshman due to the body of work he had at Santa Margarita Catholic – All-American honors, CIF Division I Championship, with a total of 3,430 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns per MaxPreps.

Dixon-Wyatt also has a good chance of getting meaningful snaps as a true freshman. He is coming out of Mater Dei with a four-star ranking, finishing his career with 1,953 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns for the Monarchs.

There is also Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, the 17-year-old phenom from DeSoto (Texas). Feaster was able to attend four spring practices as well as team and position meetings. The five-star prospect has undeniable talent and can also compete for starting reps.

The rest of the receiver room either did not play, primarily got reps at special teams, were injured or got very limited reps. With that much uncertainty at the position, it makes sense that Lincoln Riley is pursuing receivers heavily in the upcoming recruiting cycles.

Receivers of the 2027 Recruiting Class

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

The 2027 class is relatively small compared to 2026’s 35-player haul. The 14-player class only consists of two receivers, but it is a sign of the Trojans’ commitment to acquiring blue-chip talent.

Quentin Hale is a four-star receiver out of Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.). 247Sports ranks him No. 50 in the nation, No. 8 among receivers and No.7 player in the state of California. The 6-3, 213-pound receiver is expected to be a downfield, big-play threat once he suits up in the cardinal and gold.

Roye Oliver III was a huge get for the Trojans when he reclassified to the class of 2027. The four-star All-American is already showing flashes of a speedy, route-running specialist in the slot, which is something Riley favors in his offense.

Targets in the 2028 Cycle

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Per 247Sports and Rivals, USC has 105 offerees in the 2028 recruiting cycle, with 21 of them being receivers – which leads all position groups.

Blue-chip players and in-state talent make up the receivers on the Trojans’ recruiting board:

Five-star Jaylen Addai, Shadow Creek (Texas)

Five-star Deandre Bidden, Harper Woods (Michigan)

Four-star Braylon Clark, Providence Day (North Carolina)

Four-star Madoxx Davis, Cartersville (Georgia)

Four-star Malachi Lee, Loudon Sports Academy

Four-star Carter St. Junious, Manvel (Texas)

Four-star Ryan Richmond-McDavis, (Missouri)

Four-star Dillon Mitchell, C.E. King (Texas)

Four-star Jermaine Smith Jr., St. Francis Academy (Maryland)

Four-star Damarion Mays, North Crowley (Texas)

Four-star Dennis Tua’one, Timpview (Utah)

Four-star Tromon Isaac Jr., Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)

Four-star Zyren Menor, Bishop Gorman (Nevada)

Four-star Derrell Hines Jr., Carrollwood Day (Florida)

Four-star Tyree Mannings Jr., Venice (Florida)

Four-star Hayden Koo, Tustin (California)

Four-star Mylan Griggs, Cass Technical (Michigan)

Three-star Grant Mosley, Santa Margarita Catholic (California)

Three-star Cortez Hudson, Mae Jemison (Alabama)

Three-star Jeremiah Taylor, Keller Central (Texas)

Three-star Jerrimiah Cross, River Rouge (Michigan)

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