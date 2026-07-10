Caleb Williams Leads All-USC Trojans Team in the NFL

USC’s rich history with the NFL continues to grow. This past NFL Draft made it 533 Trojans selected to the pros – 543 including the AFL, per USC Athletics. USC has also produced the most No. 1 overall picks, six players, and the Trojans tied for first for most representatives in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with 14 players. The program is also first in quarterbacks drafted (14).

In the 2026 NFL Draft, three Trojans were picked and more signed as undrafted free agents, bringing in a total of 42 active NFL players. With that many players in the league, how would an all USC roster look like? Below would be a starting lineup – excluding incoming rookies – of former Trojans.

All-USC Trojans NFL Offense

Caleb Williams: Quarterback

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a clear answer when it comes to the signal caller of the all-USC team.

Despite having a roller coaster of a rookie season with the Chicago Bears, the former No. 1 overall pick bounced back in year-two with the help of new head coach Ben Johnson. In the 2025-2026 NFL regular season, Williams threw for 3,942 yards (No. 7 in the league), 27 touchdowns (No. 6) and seven interceptions. He also picked up 388 yards on the ground along with three scores.

In the postseason, Williams cemented himself as a rising star in the league. Through two games, Williams threw for 618 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. The former Heisman winner also had huge moments during the Bears’ playoff run – the go-ahead touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wildcard and his fade-away touchdown-pass on fourth down to tie the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Woody Marks and MarShawn Lloyd: Running Backs

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The running back room gets thin along with limited action, but a solid one-two punch is still reliable in today’s game.

Lloyd spent the first three years (2020-2022) of his collegiate career at South Carolina where he put up a total of 801 rushing yards, 220 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns in 23 games. At USC (2023), Lloyd rushed for 820 yards, picked up 232 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The performance earned him a third round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Packers.

Similarly to Lloyd, Marks only spent one year at Southern Cal, but it was a very productive one. In 2024, Marks started in all 12 games, rushing for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 321 receiving yards. Marks went on to be drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2025 draft. Due to injuries Marks only appeared in four games, but he was still able to record 703 yards on 196 carries, 208 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Drake London and JuJu Smith-Schuster: Wide Receivers

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Brown would be the No. 1 option in this hypothetical team due to his route running, hands, physicality, versatility, ability to find pockets in zone coverage and pride in blocking. This past NFL season makes it four-consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards for the former Trojan – career high of 1,515 yards in 2023.

London, a former first round draft pick (2022), has put together a solid body of work for the Atlanta Falcons, bringing in a career best of 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. Partnering him up with St. Brown would slide London over to the X full-time. There his skillset will be better utilized – body control, contested-catch wins, aggressive while running and after the catch – in a No. 2 role.

Need a veteran presence on the offense which is why Smith-Schuster will be the third option. Smith-Schuster started as the first and second option during his four-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing in a career high of 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. Since then he has become a reliable, complementary pass catcher that could aid a contending team.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Andrew Vorhees and Austin Jackson: Offensive Line

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line is another slim position group.

The most accomplished current player is Vera-Tucker. The former Morris Trophy winner was drafted 14th overall (2021) by the New York Jets where he played all five positions on the line and thrived as a run-blocker.

Vorhees, another Morris Trophy recipient, spent last season as a rotational/back-up guard for the Baltimore Ravens. His key strengths have been pass blocking and power. Jackson, a former Pac-12 First-Teamer, has had a pro career riddled with injuries. At tackle, he has shown to be an effective run blocker with the athleticism to make it to the second level.

Defense

Leonard Williams, Brandon Pili, Marlon Tuipulotu, Jay Tufele: Defensive Line

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) looks on before Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Super Bowl champions will make up the D-line in Williams and Pili.

Williams, a former First-Team All-American turned sixth-overall pick (2015), has a total of 637 tackles (330), 61.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions heading into year-14. Pili, who joined Williams and the Seattle Seahawks last season, has a total of 16 tackles and a forced fumble heading into his fourth season in the NFL.

Tuli Tuipulotu and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold: Linebackers

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuipulotu, a second round pick (2023), Pac 12 First-Teamer (2021) and former Bob Chandler Award winner, has been a reliable linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers. So far in his three-year pro career, Tuipulotu has recorded 144 total tackles (98 solo), 26 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six pass deflections.

In Mascarenas-Arnold’s one year at Southern Cal, he recorded a team high of 95 total tackles (five tackles for loss, 52 solo), three sacks, two interceptions, a pass breakup, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery while starting all in 13 games (2024). He went on to become an undrafted-free agent and was picked up by the Cleveland Browns. In 2025 he recorded nine total tackles.

Calen Bullock, Talanoa Hufanga, Jaylin Smith and Mekhi Blackmon: Defensive Backs

Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At safety will be Bullock. During his time with the Trojans, Bullock earned All-Pac 12 and All-American First Team honors, while racking up a total of 87 tackles, seven interceptions and eight pass breakups in his two-year run. After being selected in the third round (2024) by the Texans, he has become an anchor in the secondary – 118 total tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and nine interceptions in two seasons.

Hufanga, the 2020 Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year, All-American and First-Teamer, would be joining Bullock. During his four-year career with the Trojans, Hufanga recorded 203 tackles, (16.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. He went on to be drafted in the fifth round (2021) by the San Francisco 49ers and is currently playing for the Denver Broncos.

At cornerback would be Blackmon and Smith. In Blackmon’s single season at Southern Cal (2022), he recorded 143 tackles, five interceptions, 24 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He became a round-three selection by the Minnesota Vikings (2023) but is coming into his own with the Indianapolis Colts – 64 total tackles, a sack, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Smith, on the other hand, is entering his second season in the NFL after 59 total tackles and 2 interceptions in 2025 with USC.

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