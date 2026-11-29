The No. 15 USC Trojans climbed back onto the College Football Playoff bubble after beating No. 25 Ohio State, and USC's win over No. 10 UCLA during rivalry weekend has given the Trojans serious life when it comes to an at-large bid in the CFP.

Where do USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans rank in the AP Poll upon Sunday's release? While all eyes are on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's rankings on Tuesdays at this point in the season, the AP Poll can indicate how high USC may climb.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did USC knock off UCLA, but the Trojans should also benefit from Washington beating No. 14 Oregon and Auburn beating No. 6 Alabama. Riley and company are more than likely ahead of Oregon in both the AP and the CFP rankings, but how far will the Crimson Tide fall?

Alabama could be another team that blocks USC from making the playoff, but the Crimson Tide picked up a third loss at home to an unranked Auburn team. The two teams may be trending in opposite directions, but Alabama likely stays ahead of USC.

Still, the Trojans could climb as high as the top 12 on Sunday, but the No. 11 ranking is the target for the final at-large bid. The 12th spot in the CFP field will go to a Group of Six conference champion, meaning USC needs to be No. 11 in order to reach the playoff.

Will USC be blocked by Indiana and Iowa when it comes to the CFP? The Trojans are currently behind both the Hoosiers and the Hawkeyes in the AP Poll and the CFP rankings.

With USC's win over UCLA and Oregon's loss to Washington, the Big Ten Championship is set between Indiana and UCLA. As a result, where the Bruins land on Sunday could be telling. UCLA coach Bob Chesney and company have now lost two consecutive games, but an automatic berth into the CFP is on the line against Indiana, as well as the Big Ten title.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How would the Bruins be viewed if they lose a third straight game? Meanwhile, would Indiana be punished for a loss to UCLA in the conference championship game? If so, Iowa could get knocked out before USC ever had a chance at the 12-team field.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Nathan McNeil (25) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46) Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless, the Trojans are expected to be one of the first out of the 12-team projection when the latest rankings are revealed.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Wake Forest

8. Texas Tech

9. BYU

10. Indiana

11. Alabama

12. Iowa

13. USC

14. UCLA

15. Arizona

16. Oklahoma

17. Houston

18. Florida

19. Ohio State

20. Washington

21. Oregon

22. Boise State

23. Liberty

24. Ole Miss

25. New Mexico

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is interviewed by CBS Sports female reporter Jenny Dell after the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Week 12

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Wake Forest

9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Oklahoma

20. Florida

21. Liberty

22. Boise State

23. Ole Miss

24. Missouri

25. Ohio State

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