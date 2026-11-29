USC Trojans AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Pivotal Playoff Rankings
The No. 15 USC Trojans climbed back onto the College Football Playoff bubble after beating No. 25 Ohio State, and USC's win over No. 10 UCLA during rivalry weekend has given the Trojans serious life when it comes to an at-large bid in the CFP.
Where do USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans rank in the AP Poll upon Sunday's release? While all eyes are on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's rankings on Tuesdays at this point in the season, the AP Poll can indicate how high USC may climb.
Not only did USC knock off UCLA, but the Trojans should also benefit from Washington beating No. 14 Oregon and Auburn beating No. 6 Alabama. Riley and company are more than likely ahead of Oregon in both the AP and the CFP rankings, but how far will the Crimson Tide fall?
Alabama could be another team that blocks USC from making the playoff, but the Crimson Tide picked up a third loss at home to an unranked Auburn team. The two teams may be trending in opposite directions, but Alabama likely stays ahead of USC.
Still, the Trojans could climb as high as the top 12 on Sunday, but the No. 11 ranking is the target for the final at-large bid. The 12th spot in the CFP field will go to a Group of Six conference champion, meaning USC needs to be No. 11 in order to reach the playoff.
Will USC be blocked by Indiana and Iowa when it comes to the CFP? The Trojans are currently behind both the Hoosiers and the Hawkeyes in the AP Poll and the CFP rankings.
With USC's win over UCLA and Oregon's loss to Washington, the Big Ten Championship is set between Indiana and UCLA. As a result, where the Bruins land on Sunday could be telling. UCLA coach Bob Chesney and company have now lost two consecutive games, but an automatic berth into the CFP is on the line against Indiana, as well as the Big Ten title.
How would the Bruins be viewed if they lose a third straight game? Meanwhile, would Indiana be punished for a loss to UCLA in the conference championship game? If so, Iowa could get knocked out before USC ever had a chance at the 12-team field.
Regardless, the Trojans are expected to be one of the first out of the 12-team projection when the latest rankings are revealed.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Wake Forest
8. Texas Tech
9. BYU
10. Indiana
11. Alabama
12. Iowa
13. USC
14. UCLA
15. Arizona
16. Oklahoma
17. Houston
18. Florida
19. Ohio State
20. Washington
21. Oregon
22. Boise State
23. Liberty
24. Ole Miss
25. New Mexico
AP Top 25 Poll Week 12
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Wake Forest
9. Texas Tech
10. UCLA
11. BYU
12. Indiana
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Louisville
19. Oklahoma
20. Florida
21. Liberty
22. Boise State
23. Ole Miss
24. Missouri
25. Ohio State
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.