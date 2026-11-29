The No. 15 USC Trojans rang the Victory Bell proudly after taking down rival No. 9 UCLA 45-10. And their victory inside the Rose Bowl came before the next major bell ringing moment within the Big Ten Conference out in Eugene.

No. 24 Washington tangled with a No. 12 Oregon Ducks team that simply needed one more win to clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game. But Washington handed the Ducks a more foggy bowl picture...pulling off the 33-27 double overtime stunner.

In stunning fashion, the Huskies help out the Los Angeles power four conference representatives here. Washington's win did more than place UCLA in the conference title game at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis on Dec. 5. UW kept USC in the College Football Playoff picture here too in breaking it all down.

How USC Stays in the College Football Playoff Race

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) scores a touchdown during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So USC took three costly losses to Oregon on Sept. 27, Wisconsin on Oct. 24 and then the Nov. 14 defeat at the hands of Indiana.

But the Trojans took down some highly ranked squads amid the losses. USC's Halloween rout of Ohio State came during a time the Buckeyes walked into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ranked No. 2 overall.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, USC smashes the nation's No. 9 ranked team...handing the Trojans their second victory over a team that landed inside the top 10 before facing USC. And coach Lincoln Riley didn't mince words about the impact of the latter victory.

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"Correct me if I'm wrong, but I doubt there was a bigger top-10 victory on the road with anyone in college football this year. This game was dominant from top to bottom," Riley said postgame after the 35-point thrashing of the Bruins.

How USC's College Football Playoff Odds Now Look

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) celebrates an interception during the second half against the UCLA Bruins *at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanDuel now hands USC +400 odds to make it inside the College Football Playoff as of Nov. 28. USC is expected to move ahead of the now 8-4 Ducks while also potentially jumping 9-3 Alabama, the latter taking a 30-23 loss to Auburn during the final regular season weekend.

College Football insider for Yahoo Sports Ross Dellenger also placed USC in the CFP picture. The Trojans now surface as one of four "bubble" teams along with the following: BYU, Iowa and Alabama. But once again, 'Bama losing during the same weekend of USC's pounding of UCLA puts the Crimson Tide on shaky ground for their playoff hopes.

But USC still enters a crucial Dec. 5 weekend without playing a game. The Trojans still needs help to sneak inside the CFP.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Indiana beating UCLA in Indy boost USC's chances? Now that the Trojans own the tiebreaker against the Bruins? An Indiana loss helps USC more, which would lower the Hoosiers' chances of making it back to the playoff as a potential three-loss team.

Nevertheless, USC kept the CFP conversation going this late into the season. Which includes Riley making this big declaration after shaking up the picture in Pasadena.

"I don't believe there's 12 better teams in the country than this one," Riley said.

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