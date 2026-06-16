USC Trojans Baseball Targeting Top SEC Transfer

The USC Trojans are coming off their best season under coach Andy Stankiewicz. The Trojans exceeded all expectations as they came one win short of reaching their first College World Series since 2001, as they fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels 4-3 in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Despite falling short of the CWS, the Trojans finished with a 48-18 overall record and a 20-10 conference record and were among the top college baseball programs throughout the season.

The Trojans have gotten better every season in the four years under Stankiewicz and look to continue that trend entering the 2027 season. The Trojans were one of the last remaining undefeated teams in college baseball this past season starting 19-0.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans infielder Dean Carpentier (6) rounds third base after hitting a grand slam against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Since the Trojans' season concluded in the Chapel Hill Super Regional against the North Carolina Tar Heels, USC has been recruiting one of the top available players in the transfer portal that fans hope will help the team take a step forward at the CWS next year, South Carolina Gamecocks infielder Will Craddock. Here’s a breakdown of the potential player USC could add this offseason.

More On Will Craddock From South Carolina

South Carolina infielder Will Craddock (9) tries for the tag on Florida infielder Brendan Lawson (11) at second during an NCAA baseball game at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, FL on Friday, March 13, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the departure of sophomore catcher Augie Lopez, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday, the Trojans are now in search of a new player to add to their batting order, and Craddock from the Gamecocks could be a valuable addition for USC next season.

According to On3, Craddock is set to visit the Georgia Bulldogs, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and USC Trojans as he decides which schools he wants to commit to for next season. This past season with the Gamecocks, Craddock posted a .260 batting average and recorded 10 home runs.

While South Carolina missed the NCAA Tournament this past season, struggling with a 22-35 overall record and going 7-23 in SEC play, Craddock was one of the top leaders for the Gamecocks and could thrive on a Trojans team that is expected to be one of the top teams in college baseball next season.

Who Returns For USC Next Season

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While star pitcher Mason Edwards is set to depart this offseason as one of the top pitching prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Trojans will have several top returners next season that will play a role in USC reaching the CWS. The question is: will Craddock be a part of the Trojans efforts in reaching their goal of reaching the CWS?

Notable returners for the Trojans next season include junior infielder Kevin Takeuchi and senior outfielder Jack Basseer. Takeuchi was among the top leaders for the Trojans last season, finishing the year with a .320 batting average, 77 hits, 65 runs, and 10 home runs.

As for the Trojans' pitching, sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Govel looks to be the leading pitcher for USC following Edwards departure. During the 2026 season, Govel recorded a 2.87 ERA and 99 strikeouts, while finishing with a 10-3 record on the mound for the Trojans.

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