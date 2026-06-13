USC Trojans Pitcher Mason Edwards MLB Draft Future Comes Into Focus

USC's left-handed pitcher, Mason Edwards, was considered one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball this season, winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and playing a key role in leading the Trojans to the Super Regional, where they eventually fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

This season for the Trojans, Edwards put on an impressive showing as the Trojans' ace, going undefeated on the mound at 8-0 and recording a 1.97 ERA with 169 strikeouts, which were the most in college baseball.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While his dominance on the mound will be missed for the Trojans, the USC star pitcher now has the opportunity to have a major impact on an MLB franchise. With the 2026 MLB Draft on the horizon, MLB Pipeline recently released its mock draft and has Edwards being selected at No. 29 overall in the first round by the San Francisco Giants.

The selection of Edwards gives a struggling Giants franchise the pitcher of their future that could help them get back into postseason contention. Edwards enters the draft as one of the Giants' top pitching prospects, and with his talent, it shouldn’t take long for him to work his way up through San Francisco’s farm system.

How Mason Edwards Matches Up To Other Top Pitching Prospects

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Other top pitching prospects that are projected to go before Edwards in the draft include pitchers Jackson Flora (UC Santa Barbara), Cole Carlon (Arizona State), Cameron Flukey (Coastal Carolina), Gio Rojas (Stoneman Douglas), Liam Peterson (Florida), Hunter Dietz (Arkansas), Brody Bumila (Bishop Feehan), and Cade Townsend (Ole Miss).

While Edwards may be selected after those eight prospects, the Trojan star has a strong case to be the best pitcher from the 2026 draft class. Similar to how USC has gotten better every season under coach Andy Stankiewicz, coming one win away from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2001, Edwards has improved every year that he’s been on the mound for the Trojans.

Breaking Down Mason Edwards' Development At USC

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The leap that Edwards made from the 2025 to the 2026 season is nothing short of extraordinary for the Trojans' left-handed pitcher. Edwards went from having an ERA of 3.86 to 1.97 from 2025 to 2026. Edwards ' strikeout total also went from 46 to 169, a remarkable jump for the Trojans star.

It’s one of the many reasons why Edwards is considered one of the top pitching prospects entering the draft, and whether it's the Giants or another MLB franchise in need of pitching support, they could be selecting their next ace of the future.

The 2026 MLB Draft is scheduled to begin on July 11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, which happens to coincide with the All-Star Break. Trojan fans looking to tune in to watch Edwards potentially get selected in the first round can watch the MLB Draft starting on July 11 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

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