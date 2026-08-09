How Transfer Alex VanSumeren Raises the Ceiling of USC Trojans Defensive Line

USC essentially revealed what defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren has meant to the program in the short time he has been on campus when he was one of three player representatives at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago at the end of last month.

After starting 24 games over the past two seasons at Michigan State, VanSumeren transferred to Southern Cal in January. At the time. It was one of the more under-the-radar moves. But as coaches and have players have talked about VanSumeren, it’s become clear that this was a move that could help change the national perception of the Trojans defense.

Alex VanSumeren’s Impact on USC’s Defensive Line

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford spoke during Media Day about what is different about USC’s defense this season versus previous seasons.

“We got a player like Alex VanSumeren,” Crawford said. “He’s a great leader, a great guy who has experience, who knows schemes. Him being in there and everybody else, it brings everybody together, and everybody knows we got the one mindset for us to be the dominant force.”

Sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart is a player with immense talent. He flashed some of it during his Freshman All-American season in 2025, despite playing the entire year with a stress fracture in his foot. He enters 2026 with a full season under his belt at the collegiate level and is a player that has been benefited greatly learning from VanSumeren.

“He got a tough mindset,” Stewart said. “I got that person next to me I really could trust. Alex is one of the ones you really got to pick his brain because he’s gonna give you the game. He knows a lot of football.“

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former USC safety and current Big Ten analyst Su’a Cravens had some high praise for VanSumeren in a tweet after watching practice this past Thursday, Aug. 6.

“USC found an absolute monster in the portal with Alex VanSumeren. Teams that think this is the same ole non physical USC defense that can’t stop the run are in for a rude awakening. They got some grown men up front and Mr. VanSumeren is leading the charge,” Cravens wrote.

VanSumeren has embraced the leadership role and followed the path of those that helped him early in his college career.

“It's an honor to be in that position,” VanSumeren said at Big Ten Media Days. “I realize that there's a bunch of young guys on the team. I had leaders in my past that helped me, so now I got to pay it forward to them. It goes along with being a good teammate. I'm gonna give everything I got to this university and to my teammates and to the football program.”

Becoming a Dominant Defensive Front in 2026

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has several key returning defensive lineman from last season, including Crawford, Stewart, defensive end Braylan Shelby, junior defensive lineman Jide Abasiri and sophomore defensive tackle Floyd Boucard. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Ramos has added 30 pounds in his first season on campus and is vying for a role this season.

Penn State transfer defensive end Zuriah Fisher was another key addition to the portal. Five-star defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, headlines the freshman class. Five-star defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield and four-star defensive tackle could also factor in early. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, and freshmen defensive end Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones add depth.

It’s been a defensive front years in the making. An investment in high school recruiting and identifying key transfers that can be difference makers. Southern Cal has depth and experience. They have players that can be stout against the run and players that can be effective rushing the passer. Now, it’s all about putting it all together.

“I feel like especially this year, we are more focused on playing together all as one,” Ramos said. “I feel I'll ride and die for my brothers, and they'll do the same for me. We go out there and attack everybody with that same mindset.”

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

New defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has put an emphasis on expanding his front four’s understanding the entire defense for them to be more successful.

“Coach GP does a good job of making sure we really understand the whole defense, not just what we're doing specifically,” Ramos said. “Like we know which backers are coming and stuff like that, just so we can all play as one and know what we're all doing.”

The Trojans have a tough schedule ahead of them this fall, which features several high-profile quarterbacks and strong run games. A disruptive defensive line will go a long way in the Trojans making a push for its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

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