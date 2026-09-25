Three USC Trojans Need Bigger Roles vs. Oregon to Avoid Transfer Portal Questions

After escaping Rutgers in Week 3, the No. 12 USC Trojans will be back at home to host their longtime Pac 12 rival, No. 20 Oregon Ducks. The circumstances for both teams couldn’t be more different yet the same – Southern Cal found themselves in a dog fight against a team with lesser man power while Oregon faced a similar opponent in Portland State but they laid the smack down.

USC will need to flex their man power in order to win this projected close game. The only problem is that their depth on the defensive side of the ball started to wear thin when times got tough while one offensive position group was underutilized the previous game. Players on both sides of the ball will need to rise to the occasion in this game or be left behind in the depth chart or replaced by the upcoming freshman.

USC Trojans Running Back Room

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With back-to-back 100-yard games by redshirt-sophomore King Miller has established himself as the main guy out of the backfield, but if coach Lincoln Riley wants to prolong his health – and control games – he needs to start utilizing this underrated position group.

Senior back Waymond Jordan used to be Miller’s running mate, even getting the nod over him in the first two games of the season, but he has had a slight dip in production. Against Rutgers, Jordan recorded eight carries for only 26 yards. The previous week he had 10 carries for 47 yards. There are no underlying injury concerns with Jordan, so hopefully he can catch a spark, give Miller a break and make sure the run game doesn’t skip a beat.

Redshirt-freshman Riley Wormley was a huge reason why the Trojans were able to edge out the Scarlet Knights – three carries for 52 yards, one reception for two yards and two total touchdowns. Playcalls that use his speed out of the backfield or receiving ability can definitely energize the offense. If Wormley doesn’t get more touches, the Trojans may miss out on a good one if another program swoops in for his talents.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Riley Wormley (27) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevyn Humes (4) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshmen Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux have also taken a back seat after seeing the field a good amount the first two games of the season. The tough-running Alston used to come in to give Miller and Jordan a breather and recorded a total of 16 carries for 84 yards and a score through three games. Redeaux – four carries for 33 yards and a touchdown – may have missed out on reps in the backfield but had value as a returner with six returns for 108 yards.

In short, Riley cannot abandon the run when things get tough. The room has the depth to provide the starters breaks and individual skillsets that can bring a spark to offense. Controlling the clock, re-establishing a tempo with the run will be key. Or he can risk losing these players, sending a signal to young backs that this is not the place for them.

USC Trojans Defensive Secondary

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA;Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) throws the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The nickelback position in particular is going to need a boost in production from its players. With redshirt-freshman Alex Graham dealing with injuries and junior Kennedy Urlacher displaying coverage issues, redshirt-sophomore Isaiah Rubin may have to step up.

After not seeing the field as a true freshman in 2024, Rubin appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams, and recorded five total tackles and a fumble recovery in 2025. In Week 3, Rubin was listed at No. 3 but now he will likely be No. 2, right behind Urlacher.

With measureables of 5-11, 195 pounds and a four-star recruiting profile, Rubin has the makings of a solid contributor. At Los Alamitos (Long Bach, Calif.), he showed off versatility – 58 total tackles and seven interceptions as a cornerback and four punt-return touchdowns. His long frame can allow him to be plugged in anywhere in the secondary and he has thrown a willingness to hit. He may not have gotten the opportunity to show it the past two years but now’s his chance.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) is tackled by Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior corner Jontez Williams may be slightly banged up as well, despite clearing his injury status earlier in the week. If he is unable to stay on the field, redshirt-sophomore Marcelles Williams is up next. Marcelles been slated behind Jontez the past four games only playing around 30 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He had a promising start in 2025 – 41 total tackles, five pass breakups – but its been fellow redshirt-sophomore Chasen Johson who lapped him for the other starting corner spot.

Williams will have to show the ability to stick with these big Oregon receivers – pass breakups, limit big plays. His eagerness to get involved with tackling will be huge as well. Hopefully the young corner can capitalize on the moment or be lapped once again by his peers, freshmen in the wings or the talent 2027 class.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.