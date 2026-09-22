USC Dealing with Multiple Injuries Ahead of Oregon Ducks Game

USC could be without a pair of starters in the secondary as they take on Oregon at the Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Nickel Alex Graham suffered an injury in the first half of the Trojans 42-35 week 3 win over Rutgers this past weekend. He spent the entire second half standing on the sideline with his helmet on.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Jontez Williams was the prized addition USC made in the transfer portal this offseason. He spent a majority of the second half riding the bike, in the medical tent and trying to get loose on the sideline.

Graham and Williams watched the secondary struggle against the Scarlet Knights without them in the lineup. It raises concern as they face a Ducks team that doesn’t have a receiver the caliber of Rutgers’ KJ Duff, but they do have a more talented quarterback in Dante Moore and overall weapons, even with the absence of receiver Jeremiah McClellan.

USC coach Lincoln Riley said on Trojans Live Monday that both Graham and Williams "have some things that they're dealing with that they're pushing through,” and he hopes to have them back right away.

Southern Cal has a history of being extremely cautious when it comes to bringing players hash from injuries and those two will be ones to monitor closely throughout the week.

Outlook of Secondary Without Alex Graham and Jontez Williams

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) celebrates against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At nickel, it would be Kennedy Urlacher who steps in for Graham. Urlacher is an aggressive downhill player and leads the team in sacks but his struggles in pass coverage have been an issue early this season. Isaiah Rubin is his backup but has had his own struggles in cleanup duties. Freshman Peyton Dyer is another option.

Chasen Johnson has started each of the first four games. Johnson had played well up until an inconsistent performance against Rutgers. Freshman Rock Hill has been rotating with Johnson in every game this season.

Hill was briefly tended to on the sideline in the second half this past weekend but missed no real time. He would get the start opposite of Johnson if Williams is unable to go against Oregon. Marcelles Williams, who started 11 games last season, is also available and so is RJ Sermons.

Safety Christian Pierce briefly went down in the third quarter against Rutgers after delivering a big hit on Duff but quickly returned to action. It’s a position the Trojans are very thin at behind him and Prophet Brown.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backups Madden Riordan and Dee Reddick both missed last week’s contest with injuries and their status is uncertain for this week.

Marquis Gallegos returned to action in week 2 after missing the first two games. The third-year safety has primarily been a special teams contributor and seen limited defensive snaps. Trestin Castro was thrusted into action against Rutgers and the second-year safety struggled in his first meaningful action at the collegiate level.

The best way for the Trojans to help a secondary that has been ravaged by injuries the first month of the season is with a pass rush. Something that was nonexistent in week 3.

Through four games, USC’s starting defensive line has a combined 1.5 sacks. An unacceptable number considering the investment the program has put into building that unit. They have to find a way to affect Moore, who has struggled against pressure during his time with the Ducks.

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