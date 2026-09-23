USC Cornerback Jontez Williams Clarifies Injury Status

Through four games, redshirt-senior cornerback Jontez Williams has recorded six total tackles and a pass breakup, while holding down his side of the field for No. 12 USC Trojans’ defense. Now the veteran corner looks to play a crucial role in the Trojans’ upcoming game versus the No. 20 Oregon Ducks.

During the USC’s game against Rutgers, Williams nearly missed the entire second half due to an undisclosed injury. He was seen on the sideline riding the stationary bike and spent some time in the medical tent. During post-practice media availability, Williams cleared his status.

“Feeling fine. Feel good. Ready to go.”

Following practice on Sept. 22, Williams shared his thoughts on Oregon’s offense, how the defense will improve in Week 4, his injury status and his advice to younger players during the big week.

Facing Dante Moore and Oregon’s Offense

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Everything. You know, he's a great quarterback, great competitor. So, just ready to go against him and get out there on Saturday,” Williams said about Dante Moore. “Everything, you know. His throwing ability. He can run a little bit if he if he sees the opportunity. So just trying to stay sound and and do our job.”

Through three games, the senior quarterback has 849 passing yards (No. 23 in the nation), 68.5 completion percentage, nine touchdowns (tied for sixth) and has yet to have an interception.

“Speed, great ability, catch point, all things like that,” Williams said about Oregon’s offensive weapons. “So, just really focusing on our job and and doing the best we can to eliminate the big plays, things like that.”

Receivers Dakorien Moore, 5-11, 195 pounds, and Evan Stewart, 6-0, 178 pounds, will be the main threats to the secondary. Moore currently has 11 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns while Stewart has 15 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

“Yes, for sure. But I mean, every game is a a big game for us,” Williams said about the big game. “So just really just being in the environment and being in the moment being that's really what I would say, just being ready for that moment.”

Expectations for the Coliseum’s Atmosphere

“A great one, you know what I'm saying. Just being able to get back in front of our fans. I think it's sold out. So, it's going to be a really good game. Really great environment.”

How the Defense Will Improve in Week 4

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) celebrates against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Man, we just got to come out come out better than we did [in Week 3]. You know, we had we put we put some great things on tape, put some okay things on tape. So, we got to just get back to work and get better.”

“I would say just trusting each other and making sure we in the right spot, doing our job,” Williams said about the secondary. “You know what I'm saying, just doing what we coach to do and playing hard.”

Prophet Brown’s Pick-Six versus Rutgers

“I don't know. Just ready for the ready for the moment really. Really big game,” Williams said about safety Prophet Brown's big play in Week 3.

“Just tried to do our best, doing our job what of coach put in our in the game plan for last week. So, we tried our best do do what we do and try to eliminate him, you know what I'm saying," Williams said about containing Rutgers' star receiver KJ Duff.

Gary Patterson’s Message to the Defense

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Man, just keep playing hard, but do our job mostly. You know what I'm saying, like don't don't try to do a do another job. Just do your 1:11 for the whole defense and we'll be good,” Williams said about defensive coordinator Gary Patterson’s message to the team after Week 3.

“Not really. Just we just got to focus in on it more and and trust each other more I would say,” Williams said about the defensive players honing in on individual assignments.

Advice to Younger Players During Big Week

“Don't try to just like get into all the hype. Just stay stay focused. stay humble and be out there, be ready to go.”

First Road Game Reflection

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Cash Jacobsen (63) and defensive tackle Braeden Jones (44) celebrate with teammates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would just say creating a uh a standard just to you know just win on the road and you know what I'm saying play well on the road,” Williams said about the new placard achievements in the Bloom. “So we finally doing that to show ourselves that we can do it and we got to keep building.”

“We tough and resilient, you know what I'm saying. When adversity hits, we don't shut down anything. We just keep going and keep playing ball.”

“It was actually like a cool experience like leaving on Thursday and things like that,” Williams said about the Trojans’ travel plans. “We got back pretty late, but it was we still had time to get our sleep in for the next day and recover well.”

Go-to Recovery Resource in the Bloom Football Performance Center

“You know, just red light, [dynamic air compression] boots, things like that. Trying to just stay stay focused, stay ready to go...It's definitely a great recovery tool to use for sure,” Williams said about the player favorite red light therapy.

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