Biggest Breakout Candidates for the USC Trojans Next Season

As one of the top programs in college football that has yet to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff, the USC Trojans are hoping that their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley is the year that they finally break through.

Following a 2025 season that featured the Trojans finishing with a 9-4 overall record, USC returns several top players to its roster, who look to make the winning plays in the team’s marquee matchups next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While several of the returners on the Trojans roster will play a pivotal role in the team’s goal to make the CFP, these three players could have breakout seasons for USC.

Tanook Hines

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As USC star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane head to the NFL, Tanook Hines now steps in as the potential next leader at his position for the Trojans. In his freshman season, Hines showed flashes of his potential at wide receiver, putting on breakout performances in USC’s losses to the Oregon Ducks and TCU Horned Frogs.

In those two games, Hines combined for 12 receptions for 304 yards and one touchdown for the Trojans. Hines finished his freshman season with the Trojans, recording a total of 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns.

Hines taking a major leap forward and leading the Trojans in receiving next season will help USC reach its championship goals; however, there are other wide receivers on the roster, especially a part of the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, that could contribute to that effort.

Jahkeem Stewart

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, USC looks to have a new identity on defense, as one of the biggest keys to the Trojans having a successful season, which has held them back in years prior, is their performance defensively.

Several players on USC’s defense look to improve this season, with one of those being USC defensive end Jahkeem Stewart. In his freshman season with the Trojans, Stewart was one of the best young defenders for USC, recording 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception, while struggling through a foot injury throughout the season.

If Stewart can enter the 2026 season at full strength next season, then the sky is the limit for the Trojans' defense.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several players in the Trojans No. 1 2026 recruiting class have the opportunity to make an immediate impact for USC in their first season. One of those players is four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who is ranked the No. 6 overall player at his position, per 247Sports.

Dixon-Wyatt was originally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he flipped his commitment to USC on Dec. 3. Out of the many talented receivers in the Trojans 2026 recruiting class, Dixon-Wyatt had the potential to become one of the top offensive targets for starting quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Along with the return of Hines, the arrival of Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster, and Trent Mosley, USC’s wide receiver group has the potential to be one of the best in college football next season.