USC's Biggest Concerns Ahead of Indiana: What's Real, What's an Overreaction

The No. 18 USC Trojans have a massive opportunity in front of them to secure another statement win that could reshape the Big Ten Championship race and give them even more leverage when it comes to making a case for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Fresh off a massive 30-18 victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State and a bye week, the Trojans now head to Bloomington, Indiana, to face the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A victory would not only hand Indiana its second conference loss, potentially opening the door for more movement in the Big Ten standings, but it would also give USC back-to-back wins over two of the conference's top teams. Another loss for Indiana would create even more chaos in the conference championship picture and give the Trojans a chance to climb into the conversation.

More importantly, USC needs these types of wins if it hopes to secure an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff should it fall short of winning the Big Ten Championship. A 10-2 finish with victories over Ohio State and Indiana would give the selection committee a much stronger resume to consider.

The potential impact extends beyond the field, too. USC coach Lincoln Riley has faced plenty of criticism and questions about his future in Los Angeles. Continuing to stack victories against top-ranked opponents would go a long way toward quieting some of the outside noise and providing the program with some stability.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even with the momentum from taking down Ohio State, the Trojans still face a few lingering narratives as they enter the home stretch of the season. Not every concern surrounding this team is as significant as it might seem, but there are still areas USC needs to address if it hopes to make a legitimate postseason push.

USC's Road Struggles Are Still a Legitimate Concern

One of the biggest concerns surrounding USC heading into its matchup against Indiana is whether the Trojans can consistently perform in difficult road environments.

Under Lincoln Riley, USC has gone just 7-11 in true road games. That is a concerning trend for a program with College Football Playoff aspirations, especially as the Trojans enter the final stretch of the season with multiple important road matchups still in front of them.

The Trojans have also struggled to consistently get the job done against quality opponents away from home. Their 24-7 loss to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium earlier this season was another example of those issues.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) is caught by USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Although USC has shown it can compete with some of the best teams in the country, there is a difference between playing well at home and proving you can deliver in some of the toughest environments in college football. The Trojans have had several opportunities to make a statement on the road but haven't always been able to finish those games.

The Hoosiers are one of the highest-ranked teams in the country and have established themselves as a legitimate national championship contender. Going into Bloomington and coming away with a win would be another significant step for Riley's program.

USC needs to show that it can carry that same level of execution, physicality and consistency into a difficult road environment. Until the Trojans prove they can do that on a more consistent basis, the road-game narrative isn't going anywhere.

Can USC's Defense Keep Up With Indiana's High-Powered Offense?

Another concern heading into this matchup is whether USC's defense can consistently slow down Indiana's offense. Inconsistency has been an issue throughout the season for the Trojans, and Indiana presents a difficult test for a unit that hasn't always been able to put together four complete quarters.

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers are averaging 32.4 points and 419.6 total yards per game this season. Indiana also has a balanced attack, averaging 186.2 rushing yards per game.

Running back Turbo Richard has been effective, averaging 6.6 yards per carry with 745 rushing yards and six touchdowns. On top of that, wide receivers Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh have combined for more than 1,500 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Indiana has the ability to attack defenses in multiple ways, which could create problems for a USC defense that has struggled to consistently limit big plays.

The Trojans are allowing 24.2 points and 346 total yards per game this season. While those numbers aren't necessarily alarming on their own, the inconsistency in their performances is what raises some questions.

However, there is also a reason not to completely overlook what this defense has accomplished. USC's performance against Ohio State was arguably its most encouraging showing of the season. The Trojans held the Buckeyes to just 18 points, pressured the quarterback on 42 percent of his dropbacks, and limited Ohio State to just 4-of-7 on third-down conversions.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That performance showed what Gary Patterson's defense is capable of when everything is clicking.

Because of that, it might be an overreaction to assume Indiana is going to completely run through USC's defense. The Hoosiers have been productive offensively, but the Trojans have already shown they can compete with and slow down some of the best offenses in the country.

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