USC Trojans' Three Keys to Upset Win Over Indiana Hoosiers

The No. 20 USC Trojans are entering the final stretch that will ultimately help determine their postseason fate. After taking down then-No. 2 Ohio State, USC's path to a College Football Playoff berth is looking more optimistic. However, the Buckeyes were only the first of several major challenges standing in the Trojans' way.

Now, USC heads on the road to Bloomington, Indiana, for a matchup against last year's national champions and the No. 4 team in the nation, per the College Football Playoff rankings: the Indiana Hoosiers.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana enters Saturday's matchup having lost just one game all season. Interestingly enough, that lone loss came against the same Ohio State team USC took down in Week 9. The Hoosiers fell 19-15 to the Buckeyes on Oct. 17, giving the Trojans an opportunity to accomplish something Indiana couldn't.

However, there is another layer to that comparison. Ohio State was without starting quarterback Julian Sayin when it faced USC after he suffered an injury in the win over Indiana. True freshman Luke Fahey made his first career start against the Trojans, making the Buckeyes a different challenge than the one Indiana faced earlier in the season.

USC heads into Saturday's matchup coming off a bye week, giving the Trojans additional time to prepare and recover before one of their biggest tests of the season. However, they cannot afford to let that extra time cool down the momentum they built with their win over Ohio State. If USC hopes to strengthen its case with the selection committee, it will need to make another statement, this time on the road in Bloomington.

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) celebrates a catch during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers are ranked among the top five teams in the country for a reason, and taking them down on their home turf will be no easy task. With the Trojans' postseason hopes still hanging in the balance, here are three keys to victory as USC looks to take down Indiana.

Three Things the Trojans Must Get Right in Bloomington:

1. Establish the Run Game

Indiana has been one of the nation's toughest defenses to score against. The Hoosiers are allowing just 12.4 points per game, and USC will need to find ways to keep the Hoosiers off balance. The Trojans have an opportunity to do that by establishing their ground game early.

USC running back King Miller has rushed for 680 yards and five touchdowns this season. He’s also averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Fellow running back Waymond Jordan has added another 335 yards and three touchdowns, which gives USC multiple options in the backfield. Establishing the run game will be crucial against an Indiana defense that allows just 75.6 rushing yards per game.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

USC found success balancing its offense against Ohio State, which is a huge reason as to why the Trojans emerged victorious. In USC's 30–18 victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State, quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 15 of 22 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also connected with wide receiver Trent Mosley for a 69-yard touchdown against the Buckeyes, which is a prime example of the explosive plays USC can create through the air.

If Miller and Jordan can consistently gain yards on early downs, Indiana will have to respect the run and give Maiava opportunities to attack downfield. That could create favorable matchups for Mosley, who has 512 receiving yards and six touchdowns, as well as receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who has added 443 yards and four touchdowns.

2. Limit Indiana's Explosive Passing Attack

USC's secondary will face a huge challenge against Indiana. Hoosier quarterback Josh Hoover has thrown for 1,860 yards and 19 touchdowns this season while recording just two interceptions. His ability to protect the football while pushing the ball downfield makes him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) passes for a touchdown to Turbo Richard (1) during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hoover also has two dangerous targets in tight end Charlie Becker and wide receiver Nick Marsh. Becker leads the way with 50 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns, while Marsh has recorded 38 catches for 669 yards and eight touchdowns.

Luckily, USC has already found some success this season eliminating playmakers from opponents' offenses. Against Ohio State, USC managed to limit the impact of Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith for much of the game.

3. Avoid Costly Mistakes and Win the Turnover Battle

Playing on the road against a top-six opponent leaves very little room for mistakes, especially against an Indiana team that has built its 8-1 record around its ability to control games. USC cannot afford to give the Hoosiers extra possessions or short fields through turnovers.

The Trojans have done a good job protecting the football this season. USC's defense has averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, but that number will need to improve if USC wants to create additional opportunities against Indiana.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass under pressure from Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Eddrick Houston (96) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC showed what its offense and special teams can accomplish when everything is working together against Ohio State. The Trojans avoided costly turnovers, converted important third downs and received a clutch performance from kicker Ryon Sayeri, who connected on a 54-yard field goal. That type of execution will be just as important in Bloomington.

Maiava will need to make smart decisions with the football and avoid putting USC behind the chains with sacks or negative plays. The offensive line must also communicate effectively in a hostile environment. Establishing the run could help USC control the tempo, keep the crowd out of the game and prevent the Hoosiers from dictating the pace.

The Trojans do not need to take unnecessary risks to win this matchup. Protecting the football, capitalizing on scoring opportunities and making Indiana earn every possession could be the difference in a game where every mistake matters.

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