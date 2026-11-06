USC Trojans Still Have Goals in Front of Them Before Season's Final Stretch

USC went into their matchup against then-No. 2 Ohio State with everything on the line.

Coming off an abysmal performance on the road against Wisconsin and suffering their second loss of the season, USC coach Lincoln Riley’s future beyond Halloween was very much in question.

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team during warmups before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And with the football program under fire, Riley and his squad needed to make a statement, and they didn't wait long thanks to freshman receiver Trent Mosley, who took a screen pass 69 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game.

"It's a point we stress all week and all year really to start off fast," Mosley said in an exclusive interview with USC reporter Keely Eure. "Great call by coach Riley and executed well and we were able to go block it up and go score."

For a school that has been unable to shake the "soft West Coast team" label since joining the Big Ten in 2024, the Trojans were the more physical team on both sides of the ball in a 30-18 upset win against one of the premier programs in the conference. It is the signature win of the Riley era, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Second Bye Week and Path Forward

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Because the Trojans played in week 0, they are one of a few schools that has the benefit of having two bye weeks. The story is almost identical as it was after the first bye.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

USC was coming off an emotional win after defeating Penn State on the road in front of a record-breaking crowd of 114,419. It looked like the program was hitting their stride, but they came out of the bye with their worst offensive showing of the Riley era. All three phases of the game had their own struggles as they fell to Wisconsin 24-7.

Coming out of their second bye, Southern Cal is set to face arguably its toughest road challenge since joining the conference when they head to Indiana on Nov. 14 to face the defending national champions. Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti has only lost one game at home since he took over in 2024.

Riley has stated multiple times during the off week that they have had a much different approach this time around. How effective will be seen next Saturday, Nov. 14.

"This is a time where it is time to recover, but you also have to balance the work," Mosley said.

How Good Can USC Be This Season?

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's the question as the Trojans will face two teams currently ranked inside the top 10 heading into week 10. If USC wants to reach its first College Football Playoff, they have to go through Indiana and crosstown rival UCLA.

"Our mindset, our mentality and the talent we have on this team can take us far as we want," Mosley said. "I think when we put it together and play together on all sides, we're a real good football team."

Riley believed their win over Penn State would spark the team for the rest of the season. Does the win over Ohio State propel to the program to new heights in the Riley era?

"We have expectations to be the best," Mosley said. So every day we come out here and we give it our all."

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