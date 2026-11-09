USC Trojans' Tested Cornerbacks Face New Challenge Against Indiana

USC has faced not just some of the top receivers in the conference this season, but some of the best country.

KJ Duff was the lone bright spot on Rutgers before injuries slowed him down the past several weeks. The 6-foot-6 receiver is a matchup problem and put together a solid outing against the Trojans in week 4 when he caught seven receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Sep 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff (8) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore are a dynamic duo for Oregon. Both reeled in touchdowns against USC in week 5.

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith isn’t just the best receiver in college football, he’s the best player. The future top pick caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in week 9.

It is worth noting that his touchdown came with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter and a good chunk of his yards came in obvious passing situations in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, Smith is a unique talent. It’s why he’s the most decorated receiver in conference history and gave USC’s secondary its biggest individual test.

The Trojans secondary will face its toughest overall challenge this weekend when they travel to Indiana in a pivotal Big Ten showdown. Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh, both of whom could hear their names called on night one in the NFL Draft in April, have been an exceptional duo.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Becker became a go-to target for Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza the second half of the Hoosiers national championship run in 2025. This season, Becker’s been even better, reeling in 50 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns through nine games.

Oct 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates after a touchdown reception against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Marsh is well on his way to having a career year. After starting the past two seasons at Michigan State, the junior receiver has thrived in his new offense. Marsh has caught 38 passes for 669 yards and eight touchdowns through nine games.

Becker and Marsh have undeniably been the best duo in college football this season. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck could not stop raving about Indiana star receivers ahead of their week 9 matchup.

“They’re dynamic in their own ways. They can play down the field really big,” Fleck said. “They can play really small in tight, confined spaces. They can make every catch, they can run every route in the route tree. They threaten you constantly with speed down the field vertically.

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“They’re loosed hipped. They got great body control, great center of gravity. They’re tremendous in contested catches. They’ve all made high pressured situation catches. They’re two of the best in the country on one team.”

How USC’s Cornerback Room Stacks Up Against Indiana’s Duo

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) reacts during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jontez Williams is the Trojans No. 1 cornerback. All eyes will be on the Iowa State transfer as Saturday’s matchup will big opportunity for him to make a statement and elevate his draft stock.

Chasen Johnson was back in the starting lineup against Ohio State on Oct. 31 after he logged zero snaps in USC’s loss to Wisconsin the week before. Johnson had previously started the first seven games of the year.

Johnson has been inconsistent in his first season as a starter, but why the past two weeks have played out the way they did is unknown. He never appeared on the injured report.

Freshman Rock Hill, the No. 1 ranked cornerback according to ESPN in the 2026 class, has essentially shared starting duties with Johnson throughout the season. He made his first career start against the Badgers. Hill has had bright moments but also some struggles.

The transition from high school to college is never easy for a cornerback. But coming out of the second bye week, Hill is a player that greatly benefits from having almost double-digit collegiate games under his belt at this point in his first year.

Marcelles Williams, who started 11 games last season, has been the team’s fourth cornerback this season. He solidifies the depth at the position, giving the room is another player with a ton of experience. Williams, Johnson and Hill have played a majority of the snaps but the Trojans have used all four players throughout the season.

Indiana has a big question mark at quarterback with Josh Hoover dealing with an upper body injury. Whether it’s Hoover or Grant Wilson under center on Nov. 14, the Trojans secondary still has the tall task of dealing with two of top wideouts in college football.

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a strong pass rush would certainly help Southern Cal. Freshman Luke Wafle has made tremendous strides as a pass rusher the past month of the season, registering a sack in three straight games in October.

Kameryn Crawford, Zuriah Fisher and Braylan Shelby round out the pass rushers off the edge. Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has also been aggressive in using nickels Alex Graham and Kennedy Urlacher in blitz packages.

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