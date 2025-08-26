USC Trojans' Biggest Question Injury Question Mark on Offense
As the USC Trojans have big goals for the 2025 season, coach Lincoln Riley prepares his team the best that he can. Seeing how his offense does against their own defense is the only measure that the Trojans are able to take as they gear up for their first game of the season against the Missouri State Bears.
The USC Trojans look to improve on their 4-5 record from last season in their first year within the Big Ten. It will take a better record than their mark of 7-6 in 2024 to convince the committee to name USC as a playoff team.
USC Trojans Biggest Injury Question Marks
The biggest injury question mark on USC's roster could limit a top target for Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava. With stiff competition on their 2025 schedule, the Trojans need wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane ready for the season. After being sidelined with a foot injury, Lane is reportedly now practicing "full-go."
How crucial is Lane to USC's offense and the Trojans' College Football Playoff aspirations?
In a series of must-win games in 2025, one of the ranked teams the Trojans will face this season is No. 6 Notre Dame. Last year, the Irish fielded a top-five passing defense that allowed just over 165 yards per game. That mark was only bested by one other team in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Furthermore, the Irish had a top-five scoring defense in 2024, as well. For the Trojans to have success down field, Lane will have to be ready to connect with Maiava on some big plays to disrupt the University of Notre Dame's secondary.
Another Big-Ten opponent to face the USC Trojans' this year are the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois. Though the Fighting Illini's passing defense was not as good as the Irish's in 2024, the Illini still forced ranked among the best in the nation in forced fumbles.
Just like the Fighting Illini, the Michigan Wolverines defense in 2024 benefited from a stronger run defense than it did a passing defense. With multiple deep connections between Maiava and Lake, the USC Trojans can prove that to be the case again in 2025.
A third Big-Ten Conference team that struggled with their passing defense last year was the Purdue Boilermakers. The USC Trojans have them as their third game of the season, and first on the road.
Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane noted multiple deficiencies in last year's squad as the Boilermakers struggled to come up with turnovers or pressure the other team's quarterbacks.
What this means for the USC Trojans
Riley can have his game plan ready to have Maiava and Lake attack these weaker passing defenses within their own conference. The USC Trojans benefited from Makai Lemon being the most targeted wide receiver on offense.
Lemon had a team-high of 52 receptions and 764 yards in 2024. The USC Trojans have two early chances to get their passing offense right against a pair of unranked opponents at home.
Any limitations to Lane would be a huge blow to the USC Trojans' passing offense and playoff hopes during the 2025 season.