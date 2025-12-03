How USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Grew Into An Elite Quarterback Under Lincoln Riley
In a comeback season for the No. 17 USC Trojans, USC closed out their regular season competition 9-3 after a 29-10 win over crosstown rival UCLA.
One of the biggest storylines for the Trojans success was quarterback Jayden Maiava, who just finished his first full season as USC's starting quarterback. Under Maiava at the helm of the offense, the Trojans became one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
Especially under a head coach like Lincoln Riley, known for developing top notch quarterbacks, Maiava was a prime example of talent mixed with the right coach.
The Dream Team: Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava
The Trojans signal-caller earned a late, and out of the blue, start to his career as a Trojan, when he earned the starting role in November after former USC quarterback Miller Moss was benched. In four games with Maiava, he finished 3-1 with 1,201 passing yards 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
His mobility and accuracy were keys in Riley's offense, and he showed off improved decision-making skills in 2025.
Now, after a full season as USC's quarterback, Maiava closed out the regular season with 3,431 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, six rushing and eight interceptions. Maiava's 3,000+ passing yards also leads the Big Ten. With a strong performance in the Big Ten, Maiava and the Trojans offense sits second in the Big Ten with offensive yards per game, where they averaged 471 yards per game.
Even when tensions were high in the offseason about the direction the program was headed in under Riley, he gave us another season that proved why he belongs in Los Angeles, and build an elite program starting with a talented offense and quarterback.
Under the direction of Riley, Maiava's performance developed greatly with the company he was surrounded by including wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon and running back King Miller.
Riley's resume for building quarterbacks is second-to-none, he has three Heisman Trophy winners in former USC quarterback Caleb Williams in 2022, and former Oklahoma Sooners quarterbacks Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Kyler Murray in 2018.
After the win over the Bruins, Maiava was asked about some of his biggest takeaways and what he has done better this season. While he shared what he thought, he wasted no time giving his coaches their flowers.
"I'd probably say in terms of what I did better is just not turning the ball over as much compared to last year," Maiava said after the game. "Biggest takeaway is coach Riley, he's that guy. I couldn't ask for any other better coach but coach Riley and coach (Luke) Huard and those guys. As well as Chad Bowden. Those guys do such a great job with this team."
Jayden Maiava's Future At USC
Maiava ultimately has one year left of eligibility as a student-athlete. However, he also has the choice to declare for the NFL Draft if he chooses.
While there's a lot of pros and cons to Maiava declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, him staying in Los Angeles also brings in pros and cons, where he would have another go around at securing a College Football Playoff berth in the Cardinal and Gold.
When asked about where his head was at in terms of his future, he was committed to the celebrating a great win with his teammates.
"I've been so worried about this game. Focused on enjoying this win with my loved ones and teammates. So that's where I'm at right now," Maiava said.
If Maiava does return to USC, it wouldn't be much of a question to earn back his starting quarterback role. However, backup quarterback in Husan Longstreet has proved he has what it takes to compete early in the season, and could make for a quarterback competition leading into the start of the season.