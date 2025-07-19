Predicting USC Trojans' Biggest Strength In Second Big Ten Season
A year ago, depth on the defensive line was a massive problem for the USC Trojans. They lacked the necessary size to match the rest of the Big Ten. Only two players on the defensive front weighed over 300 pounds in 2024.
USC was quickly introduced to the Big Ten when they traveled up to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in week 4. The Wolverines ran for 290 yards, running back Kalel Mullings averaged an eye-popping 9.4 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner.
USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson immediately went to work when the winter transfer portal opened and landed two mammoths in former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and former Georgia defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett to beef up the defensive front. Silver is listed at 331 pounds and Jarrett at 349 pounds.
Redshirt junior Devan Thompkins, redshirt senior Kobe Pepe, sophomore Jide Abasiri and redshirt freshman Carlon Jones and Ratumana Bulabalavu are all back from a year ago and have packed on some serious weight. They help give the Trojans a deep and experienced rotation in the interior of the defensive front.
Five-star freshman Jahkeem Stewart was one of the crown jewels of the 2025 recruiting class and will contribute immediately. The New Orleans native is listed at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. He has the size and skill set to play defensive tackle or end.
Three-star freshman Floyd Boucard drew lofty praise from USC coach Lincoln Riley during spring practice and will continue vying for early playing time in fall camp. Cash Jacobsen was third early enrollee defensive lineman that took part in spring practice.
Riley felt the impact of the Trojans brand-new defensive line group, which now features at least six, if not more (we’ll wait until summer weight gains are announced) players that weigh at least 300 pounds in the spring.
“You definitely feel it, especially the competitive periods,” Riley said. “When you start running the football against that front . . . like the gaps and the holes when you play really big teams, really strong teams, like everything is smaller. Like literally space is just taken up and you kind of feel that right now with our guys and it’s a real battle at the line up scrimmage.
“And same thing for our defensive line facing our o-line, it’s not like two featherweights going at it, this is like two big cats in the ring, you feel the punches of each one of them. And I think the depth of that, it’s not just one guy here or there, it’s collectively this guy and that guy, we can roll multiple groups in there and you continue to feel the same way.”
Defensive end will be a camp battle to watch as the season approaches. Senior Anthony Lucas returns after suffering a season-ending lower extremity injury in week 7 against Penn State.
His absence paved the way for sophomore Kameryn Fountain to gain the necessary game experience for his development. One of the Trojans top recruits in the 2024 cycle, the Atlanta native started the final four games of last season and became the team’s top pass rusher down the stretch. He has tremendous upside and primed to take the next step in his second season.
“It’s one of those things, you don’t play a lot, you don’t get to eat and then once you start tasting the meal you’re like ‘I want more of that.’ That’s exactly what’s happening with Kam right now," said defensive ends coach Shaun Nua in the spring. "He got a good taste of it and now he wants more. And I’m like this is a buffet Kam, go eat all you want. It was a big plus that he got those experiences at the end of the year.”
Junior Braylan Shelby also saw his role increase down the stretch. Shelby is long and athletic, and an absolute freak in the weight room, squatting over 600 pounds. He’s excellent against the run and has the tools to be an effective pass rusher.
A name to remember is redshirt freshman Elijah Newby. A four-star recruit from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, Newby signed with the Trojans as a linebacker. But heading into the Las Vegas Bowl, USC tested him at defensive end, a move that became permanent this spring. His combination of speed and athleticism will make him a valuable on the defensive front.
Three-star freshman Gus Cordova and Jadyn Ramos were summer enrollees. The two were dominant pass rushers playing in the Lone Star State and could pave a way for them to earn some earning playing time.