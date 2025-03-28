USC Trojans' Chad Bowden Highlights 'World-Class' Opportunity at USC
The USC Trojans spring practice sessions are underway in Los Angeles, and the buzz around the program is far more intense than it has been in previous offseason sessions. Whether it’s getting to see the new transfers up close and personal for the first time, seeing a football legend like linebackers coach Rob Ryan teaching at the collegiate level for the first time in two decades, or the momentum from the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, the spotlight is shining bright on the Trojans.
A clear turning point in the momentum shift for the Trojans this offseason was the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden from Notre Dame. Bowden then went on to convince other sitting general managers to join him in Los Angeles. Since then, they’ve done more in two months recruiting than the previous three seasons of the Lincoln Riley era and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.
“I look at what’s been done in the past to help prepare for the future. I look at those teams and what they were able to acquire, where they were from, state, region. I look at every single detail that’s been before us and that’s going to help us build a team to get back to those days. We need to do that. I did the same thing at Notre Dame,” Bowden said in an interview with On3.
Bowden has been extremely present as a vocal mouthpiece for the program since accepting the job. He’s done multiple video interviews and is now doing features with national news outlets. Essentially, Bowden has been more of a presence, and certainly more bold when he does make those appearances, than Lincoln Riley has been through his entire tenure as USC head coach.
“It’s a world-class education that competes with Ivy League schools. It’s a place you can win a national championship at. We play in the best conference in the country. We live in a great city. Has the No. 1 market in the country. We have 72 (degrees) and sunny every day. We have things to do outside of football,” Bowden emphasized.
Bowden’s right. USC, and specifically Los Angeles, has everything a young player could ever imagine having at their disposal for development both academically and socially. The football aspect remains to be seen as the Trojans are coming off a 7-6 campaign in 2024 following up an 8-5 campaign in 2023. The product on the field needs to match the product away from it and surrounding it.
There’s no doubt about what USC has to offer, but that’s also the scary part for the rest of college football. If the on-field results start to show in the next season, the momentum can reach levels it hasn’t seen since the Pete Carroll era when the Trojans were at the pinnacle of the college football world. Bowden understands what it takes to get back to that, and he’s emphatic about building relationships to get there.
“Real relationships with the coaches and personnel and most importantly the head coach,” Bowden continued. “That’s what it comes down to and nothing has changed. I know NIL has a piece of it but it’s not the end all be all. It’s relationship, it’s development, it’s life after football. We all have money. What really matters is building a culture and family and these kids and families knowing we’re going to take care of their sons."
It’s heavy talk, but so far, it’s being backed up and then some. The Trojans are coming.