Chaotic Weekend of College Football Shifts Big Ten Power Rankings

College football gave fans an incredible, chaotic, and unprecedented Week 7. Five of the top seven teams in the AP Top 25 lost in the same weekend for the first time in the 90-year history of the poll.

In the Big Ten, the highly anticipated rematch between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 6 Indiana came down to an unfortunate foot out of bounds. Nebraska saw another game slip away from them in the fourth quarter for the second week in a row at the hands of their former quarterback.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) leaves the field following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 9 UCLA moves into the top ten teams in the country with a win against Wisconsin. No. 24 Northwestern needed a field goal to escape East Lansing with a win.

And even with all the chaos, the top six teams in this week’s power rankings saw no change. Here is a look at the Big Ten power rankings after Week 7.

Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 7:

18. Maryland Terrapins (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten)

17. Michigan State Spartans (2-5,0-4 Big Ten)

16. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

15. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten)

14. Purdue Boilermakers (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten)

13. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

12. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

11. Washington Huskies (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten)

Top 10

10. Michigan Wolverines

Oct 17, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) runs the ball in for a touch down in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 7 Result: 21-18 win vs. Penn State

Record: 4-2, 1-2 Big Ten

Last Week: 11

Michigan had another week of passing struggles but managed to pull off a slight win against Penn State. After throwing two interceptions, coach Kyle Whittingham benched starting quarterback Bryce Underwood for backup Tommy Carr to try to spark the passing game.

Not much changed with Carr in the game. However, he managed to protect the ball and help the Wolverines find ways to score in the second half. Michigan’s running game carried the team on its shoulders with over 200 total rushing yards and three touchdowns.

9. Wisconsin Badgers

Week 7 Result: 17-7 loss at UCLA

Record: 4-2, 2-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 8

While the Badgers ultimately lost this game, there are some big positives that came out. Quarterback Colton Joseph showcased his athleticism with 71 rushing yards and one touchdown. However, he couldn’t manage to pass the ball through UCLA’s defense. It’s a tough loss to a Bruins team playing with a backup quarterback. They will be back in Madison next to host USC.

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) warms up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 7 Result: 17-14 loss at Oregon

Record: 5-2, 2-2 Big Ten

Last Week: 7

Another heartbreaking loss for Nebraska when it looked like the game was in their grasp. It took a former Cornhusker in Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola to come in the fourth quarter and set up a touchdown-winning drive. Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea managed to throw and run for a pair of touchdowns.

On the Huskers’ final drive with three seconds remaining, receiver Nyziah Hunter caught a pass that could’ve given Nebraska another play, but he fell in bounds, and the clock ran out. It’s the second straight week that the Huskers have lost a game in the fourth quarter.

7. Oregon Ducks

Week 7 Result: 17-14 win vs. Nebraska

Record: 4-2, 2-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 10

Somehow Oregon managed to pull off a fourth-quarter win, and it was necessary for coach Dan Lanning to call a benched Dylan Raiola to play against his former team. After struggling through three quarters with starter Brock Thomas, Raiola came in and performed a lot better than he did a week ago. He managed to find tight end Jamari Johnson in the end zone to give the Ducks the lead.

It’s a win that keeps Oregon’s season alive, for now. While the quarterback situation is certainly far from determined, the Ducks can at least enjoy this win.

6. Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) rolls back with the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 7 Result: 24-21 win at Michigan State

Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 6

Northwestern got a small scare in East Lansing when Michigan State just wouldn’t go away easily. It required a 58-second, 64-yard drive from former Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles to move Northwestern’s offense to field goal range. The field goal was good, and the magical season continues for the Wildcats. They still have to face off against an underperforming Rutgers team before heading to a big test in Eugene against Oregon.

5. Iowa Hawkeyes

Week 7 Result: Bye Week

Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 5

No. 15 Iowa enjoyed a week off after a big win against Washington in Seattle the week before. They will travel to Minnesota next week to face off against a very unpredictable Golden Gophers team. But if the Hawkeyes manage to play the same level of football they’ve been playing so far, it’ll be likely that they’ll be among the top teams in the conference.

4. USC Trojans

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 7 Result: Bye Week

Record: 6-1, 3-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 4

Like Iowa, No. 16 USC also got a week off from all the wildness of Week 7. A road trip to Wisconsin is next for the Trojans before hosting Ohio State. The loss of Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin to injury adds some intriguing questions to the mix. If the Trojans manage to beat Wisconsin and Ohio State, they will likely be propelled into the College Football Playoff mix.

3. UCLA Bruins

Week 7 Result: 17-7 win vs. Wisconsin

Record: 6-0, 4-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 3

Coach Bob Chesney’s UCLA Bruins are among the few undefeated teams remaining in college football. The Bruins managed to get a big win against Wisconsin in quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s first start. Running back Wayne Knight was heavily guarded by the Badgers’ front line, but he managed to get in for a rushing touchdown.

Senior Anthony Woods stepped in when Knight couldn’t get going and managed to score in the fourth quarter. The Bruins’ remaining schedule looks promising if Chesney can keep the momentum going. Pay extra close attention to their final game of the regular season against hated rivals USC.

2. Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) reacts after an incomplete pass reception during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 7 Result: 19-15 loss vs. Ohio State

Record: 6-1, 3-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 2

Indiana was just inches from defeating Ohio State, literally inches. The fourth-down play couldn’t have played out better for the Hoosiers, as quarterback Josh Hoover lobbed the ball towards a wide-open receiver, Nick Marsh. But just when he had secured the ball and Memorial Stadium erupted in cheers, a stunned Marsh realized he had stepped out of bounds.

Still, the Hoosiers managed to contain the Buckeyes’ star receiver Jeremiah Smith for the most part, despite giving up a touchdown to him in the fourth quarter. But two missed field goals were crucial in the scoreboard. The Hoosiers’ season is still very much alive moving forward.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates with wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 7 Result: 19-15 win at Indiana

Record: 6-1, 4-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 1

The Buckeyes can breathe now; they went on the road and were fortunate to have Indiana’s Nick Marsh step out of bounds. But moving forward, the Buckeyes will be without starting quarterback Julian Sayin for several weeks due to an injury to his right throwing shoulder. The season rests, for now, on the hands of freshman Luke Fahey, who will make his first career start on the road against USC.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they will have a bye week before traveling to Los Angeles. The timing couldn’t have been better to allow coach Ryan Day to work with Fahey and develop a game plan against the Trojans.

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