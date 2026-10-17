USC vs. Ohio State Showdown Takes on New Meaning With Julian Sayin Injury

Just two weeks before the No. 19 Trojans are set to host No. 4 Ohio State on Halloween weekend, the Buckeyes will likely be without their starting quarterback Julian Sayin. During the Buckeyes’ top five matchup against No. 5 Indiana on Saturday, Sayin was hurt on a fourth quarter sack that forced him to miss the remainder of the game.

Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey stepped in and finished the game in place of Sayin.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day later announced that Sayin will miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury to his right throwing shoulder. This means Fahey will likely be the starter for their Halloween day matchup against the Trojans.

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks off the field with his arm in a sling after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what does this mean for USC and who is the freshman that they will face on Halloween?

Julian Sayin’s Injury and Replacement

Saying was sacked by Indiana’s Mario Landino in the decisive fourth quarter. He was taken back to the Buckeyes’ locker room by the training staff with his right throwing arm dangling on his side.

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He later returned to the sidelines with an arm sling on his right shoulder.

Fahey took over for Sayin for the remainder of the game where he attempted just two passes but both fell incomplete.

Fahey, a former four-star recruit from Mission Viejo (Calif.), has gotten a few reps this season on mop-up duty. In two games against Ball State and Kent State, respectively, Fahey completed a little over 80 percent of his passes, thrown two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

With the ties to the Golden Gate state, it’ll be likely that a number of Fahey’s friends and family will be in attendance for his first career start against the Trojans.

Fahey to Start Against Trojans

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) warms up during the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Luckily for Ohio State, they will have a bye week after defeating Indiana 19-15. The extra time should give Day enough time to get Fahey situated before the team travels to Los Angeles.

It’ll be the first time Ohio State plays in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since 2008. The Trojans must travel to Madison first next week to face Wisconsin before returning home to host the Buckeyes. Should USC defeat Wisconsin on the road, the momentum they carry into the game against Ohio State will likely be a major impact.

The injury also allows USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson to dial up a new game plan to try to disrupt the young freshman. If the defense manages to get pressure on Fahey, they will likely also prevent Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith from going off.

Should Day and his team opt to use their strong running game, Patterson and his defense will need to be able to stop it. Add to that a tough Coliseum environment and the Trojans can cause havoc for the young freshman starter.

Ohio State was the toughest opponent left on USC’s remaining schedule, but Sayin’s loss brings a big question to the mix. Can USC upset an AP Top five team at home? The Trojans have never been able to accomplish that under Riley but that all can change on Halloween.

A win against Ohio State can likely turn things around for USC and push them into the College Football Playoff talks.

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