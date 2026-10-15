College Football Playoff Projections Add New Stakes to USC-UCLA Rivalry Game

The 96th rendition of the Crosstown Rivalry between USC and UCLA is shaping out to have serious College Football Playoff implications. Even though the game is not until late November, the recent success both teams have had up to the halfway point of the season has added some serious anticipation for the late November showdown.

No 19. USC has won the previous two meetings with the No. 12 Bruins. UCLA’s last win was in 2023 with a 38-20 win led by quarterback Ethan Garbers. But this year, under first year coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins seemingly climbed out of nowhere and are now serious contenders for CFP run.

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Damon Johnson (59) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, USC coach Lincoln Riley has had his share of ups and downs in year five at the helm. Still, the Trojans are hanging up there with UCLA in the Big Ten conference as some of the stronger teams but the road to the rivalry game has two distinct routes.

A Tough Schedule Ahead for USC

The Trojans are coming off a big road win against Penn State in their annual White Out game. Quarterback Jayden Maiava and his offense were stellar amidst the over 114,000 crowd size in Happy Valley. The return of freshman receiver Trent Mosley was an added bonus to the mix too.

With just one loss and five games remaining, USC is headed into some of the fiercest competition yet. After a much-needed bye week this weekend, they will be flying off to Madison to face off against Wisconsin. But the Badgers are just to cusp of what the Trojans will face.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Halloween, USC welcomes No. 4 Ohio State into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Buckeyes have looked stronger since their early season loss to No. 7 Texas, tearing apart Big Ten competition along the way. Right after comes a battle in Bloomington against defending champions No. 5 Indiana.

This could be a key game for USC to grab an upset win. The Hoosiers have had some close calls against teams like No. 25 Northwestern and most recently Nebraska. Maryland is the last straw for USC before meeting with the Bruins. The matchup should favor the Trojans against a struggling Maryland squad.

A Possible Undefeated UCLA

The Bruins were dealt a bad hand with the loss of quarterback Nico Iamaleava to a season-ending injury sustained in their win against Oregon. Backup Ty Dieffenbach, who played the second half of the Oregon game, is now the starter with Iamaleava out.

But the real strength of Chesney’s Bruins is their running game. The Bruins are currently sixth in the FBS in rushing yards, averaging 253.2 yards per game.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches a replay during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior running back Wayne Knight, whom Chesney brought over with him from James Madison, is tied third in the FBS in rushing touchdowns with ten. He’s already rushed for 548 yards in the 2026 campaign so far.

UCLA have a much easier and favorable schedule compared to the Trojans. Like USC, the Bruins will face off against Wisconsin. This serves as an opportunity to see the true strength of coach Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin team, something Riley can take advantage of before facing them.

After, they will play Michigan State, Nevada, Minnesota, Illinois, and Michigan in that order. Their trip to Michigan could potentially be a trap game considering the tough environment. However, it is likely that Chesney and his Bruins could come into this year’s battle for the Victory Bell undefeated. Not to mention, this year’s edition of the rivalry will be played at the Rose Bowl.

If the Trojans managed to escape the four-game stretch with just one loss, before meeting up with UCLA, it is likely that this year’s showdown will determine the team that gets into the playoffs.

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