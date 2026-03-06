USC Trojans Show Positive Trend in Updated Recruiting Rankings

The USC Trojans are looking to keep their recruiting success going with the 2027 class, and the updated Rivals’ Composite Rankings show the program is trending in the right direction.

The USC Trojans hold the nation’s No. 11-ranked class in the updated Rivals composite rankings, currently sitting at No. 4 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Nebraska, and Oregon.

There is still quite some time until the Early Signing Period, but if the Trojans keep up the momentum, they could end up with a top-ranked recruiting class.

USC Trojans' 2027 Class Gaining Steam

Ahead of a busy spring and summer of visits, the Trojans have received four commitments, three of whom hold four-star ratings.

One of the top prospects committed to the Trojans is four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale. Hale is the No. 57 recruit in the nation, the No. 11 wide receiver, and the No. 6 prospect from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

With Hale not only being a top in-state recruit but also a talented wide receiver, the Trojans are setting up for consistent high-level play from the position group.

USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are off to the NFL, but with the program's proven ability to develop the position, the Trojans offense can avoid taking a step back amid their departure.

Hale is not the only wide receiver committed to USC, as the Trojans have also landed three-star recruit Eli Woodard. According to the Rivals Industry Rating, he is the nation’s No. 328 recruit, No. 42 wide receiver, and the No. 29 prospect from California.

A notable aspect of Woodard's commitment is that he is an in-state prospect who plays high school football for Mater Dei. USC has done well recruiting players from Mater Dei, such as five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from the 2026 class.

With Woodard being the first 2027 prospect from the school to commit to USC, he can help advocate for the program as the Trojans build their recruiting class.

On the defensive side of the ball, USC’s first commitment of the class came from four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. Washington is the No. 87 recruit in the nation, No. 11 cornerback, and the No. 8 prospect from Florida, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Despite being from Florida, Washington is originally from California, which helped the Trojans make an early push for the cornerback recruit. The Trojans made several defensive staff changes, but cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed is returning and helped USC land a talented prospect in Washington.

Three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade is the second player on defense to commit to the Trojans. Vandermade is the No. 84 defensive lineman and No. 67 prospect from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Vandermade's commitment shows the Trojans are treating the defensive line as a priority, adding depth at the position that can develop into an elite player. Notably, his father, Lenny Vandermade, was a four-year starter on the Trojans' offensive line.

USC Trojans' Recruiting Success Under Chad Bowden

USC hired general manager Chad Bowden in 2025, and he quickly made an impact on the program’s recruiting efforts. In March of 2025, while speaking to the media, Bowden made a bold declaration on how well the program would improve its recruiting.

“We’re going to take the most high school kids this place has ever taken this year,” Bowden said. “I truly believe a culture can be built through recruiting, and it can be done, especially when they’re from high school. We’re [going to] recruit the most guys we ever have.”

Bowden stuck to his word, as the Trojans finished with the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. More than that, the Trojans signed 35 prospects.

Of the 35 prospects, two are five-star, and 20 are four-star recruits, per Rivals. Improving on high school recruiting can help the Trojans not only reach the College Football Playoff but also be consistent contenders.

What has helped the program sign top prospects is its use of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). The team adapted to the new era of college football, understanding that they have to be big spenders to land some of the top players. While the incoming players have not taken the field in a game, their high upside provides a positive outlook for the program's future.

While the Trojans may not recruit as many prospects as they did in 2026, the team has momentum to continue adding highly rated prospects, notably within California.

