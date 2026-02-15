Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

The USC Trojans are still seeking their first ever College Football Playoff appearance. With the playoff expanding from four teams to 12, the Trojans have a better chance moving forward. It appears that the Big Ten is trying to expand the playoff even more.

Could that change things when it comes to USC’s rivalry game with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish?

Potential Playoff Expansion

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) is interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Kathryn Tappen after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed an internal Big Ten document that outlined a proposal for a 24-team College Football playoff. The format would eliminate the conference championship weekend. If it was used this season, here is how the breakdown of the teams from each conference would go:

SEC: 7 teams

Big Ten: 6 teams

Big 12: 5 teams

ACC: 3 teams

Group of Six/Independent: 3

NEW: An internal Big Ten document explores a 24-team College Football Playoff. It offers a peek at what that model could look like, as another off-season of CFP discussion is set to unfold. Details here: https://t.co/on2sqej1H8 pic.twitter.com/j6twmdqyFp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2026

With 12 more teams being added into the field, there would be more room for error for teams to make it in the playoff with. That could result in a higher chance of USC and Notre Dame getting their rivalry game back on the schedule every season.

Effect on USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC and Notre Dame will not be playing each other in 2026, which comes as a massive disappointment to college football fans. This is one of the most historic rivalries in the sport dating back to their first meeting in 1926. The two have played 96 times, with Notre Dame leading the all-time series 51-37-5. The Fighting Irish have won the past three meetings in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

A big reason for this rivalry game coming to an end is clearly conference realignment and the playoff expansion. With the Trojans now in the Big Ten, their schedule is extremely difficult. Just looking at the 2026 schedule, USC is playing three teams projected to be national title contenders in the Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Ohio State Buckeyes. That’s without Notre Dame on their schedule.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For a program like USC, making the playoff is a priority. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fifth year as coach in Los Angeles. His 10-year $110 million contract says that they should at the very least be in a 12-team playoff. USC's playoff chances could be hurt by playing Notre Dame every season. Notre Dame is consistently a top program in the country and has been beating USC in recent years.

If the playoff were to be expanded to 24 teams, USC losing to Notre Dame wouldn't be as catastrophic as it would with a 12-team playoff. The Trojans could be more willing to play Notre Dame every year if there was a 24-team playoff because of the added room for error.

It will be interesting to see how the development of the expanded playoff proposal changes the landscape of the sport even more.