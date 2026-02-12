Lincoln Riley Just Spoke Honestly About the Big Ten And SEC

In ranking teams for the College Football Playoff, the program’s strength of schedule is evaluated. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley did not hold back his views on the program's strength of schedule being in the Big Ten Conference.

“I think it’s pretty clear that the Big Ten and SEC have obviously separated themselves. And I think everybody in college football understands that. And that’s just the reality of where the situation is in terms of the schedules,” Riley told On3’s J.D. PicKell.

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

“The discrepancy in schedules right now, to me, it's never been higher in college football than where it is right now. And so, you’re asking humans to do a very difficult job,” Riley continued. “I think guys know now, you come to USC and play in the Big Ten, you’re going to play one of the best schedules in the country,” Riley continued.

The past three national championships have been won by Big Ten teams, the Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Michigan Wolverines. Not only has the Big Ten won three national championships in a row, but several of the conference's teams have been featured in the playoff since its expansion.

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Just this past season, the Big Ten had three teams featured in the playoff: Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana. With several Big Ten teams making the playoff, that shows the Trojans will face tough competitors each season, giving USC a challenging strength of schedule.

Although challenging, having a tough schedule has its perks. If USC is on the cusp of making the top 12, its strength of schedule can be why the Trojans make the playoff over teams that may face weaker opponents.

MORE: National Analyst Opens Up About Direction of USC Under Chad Bowden

MORE: Early Big Ten Projections Spell Trouble For USC, Lincoln Riley

MORE: Uchenna Nwosu Gets Real On Former USC Trojans' Super Bowl Win With Seahawks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

This past season, USC entered November with a 5-2 record, and with two losses, they were still in conversation to make the playoff. The two losses were both against ranked opponents, Illinois and Notre Dame, and the Trojans were set to face a ranked Iowa and Oregon. USC also defeated the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines, giving them a ranked win on their schedule.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

If USC had a lighter schedule with two losses, the Trojans likely would have already been out of the playoff conversation. Given their schedule, the Trojans were a team to watch to make the playoff until they lost against Oregon on Nov. 22.

USC’s 2026 Schedule to Pose Major Test for Trojans

Being in the Big Ten, USC will continue to have one of the toughest schedules, and that looks to be true in 2026. While USC is losing its annual matchup to Notre Dame next season, the Trojans will still face several challenging opponents.

Next season, the Trojans will face three teams that made the 2025 playoff: Oregon, Ohio State, and the national title winners, Indiana.

USC will also face Penn State, a team that consistently plays at a high level. While the Nittany Lions are coming off a 7-6 season and let go of coach James Franklin, Penn State will still be a tough competitor, especially because it is an away game for USC. Beaver Stadium is one of the toughest atmospheres in college football for away teams.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In addition to the atmosphere, Penn State hired coach Matt Campbell and added quarterback Rocco Becht through the portal. The two worked together at Iowa State, and if Becht becomes the starting quarterback, the Nittany Lions could bounce back in 2026.

The Washington Huskies had an up-and-down season, but finished with a 9-4 record. With key returning players such as quarterback Demod Williams, the team can prove to be a tough opponent when they face the Trojans on Oct. 3.

While the Trojans will have an uphill battle in the fall, if they put up a fight and pull off big wins, their strength of schedule can play a role in USC making the playoff.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES