The One USC Coaching Change With Bigger Impact Than Anyone Predicted

Several names had been mentioned to replace former USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson, most notably former Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch.

Instead, the Trojans decided to promote defensive analyst Skyler Jones, CBS Sports reported on Tuesday.

Building Defensive Staff Under Gary Patterson

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has been given the opportunity to add coaches to his defensive staff. Paul Gonzales was a defensive backs coach for Patterson at TCU for a decade. He mixed between coaching cornerbacks and safeties with the Horned Frogs.

Gonzales was also a graduate assistant for three seasons under Patterson. Last season, he was the pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Baylor. He is replacing Doug Belk as the Trojans new secondary coach.

USC hired Louisiana Tech safeties coach Sam Carter to coach in the secondary. Carter was an All-Big-12 and Second Team All-American safety at TCU under Patterson in the early 2010s. Gonzales and Carter join cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed to round out the Trojans staff on the backend of its defense.

With Jones being promoted, it means Patterson most likely had a say in the decision with Lincoln Riley. Jones has coached numerous places, including Southern and Norfolk State, he was an assistant defensive line coach for one season with the Los Angeles Rams and defensive analyst with Oregon.

Jones has paid his dues and been presented an opportunity that he’s waited his entire coaching career for. Henderson voiced his support of the hiring on social media.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones is familiar with the program and its players which is important for their development and could be a strong reason for USC deciding to promote within the program. Jones can pick up right where he and Henderson left off.

Defensive ends coach Shaun Nua is expected to stay on the staff. Mike Ekeler, a longtime assistant coach in college football, comes over from Nebraska to be the special teams coach but also coach the linebackers alongside Rob Ryan.

Recruiting Impact with Promoting Skyler Jones

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Eric Henderson was vital in the Trojans finishing with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. It’s a tall order to replace what Henderson has meant to the program on the trail.

The 2027 recruiting cycle is starting to ramp up and while the loss of Henderson is massive, recruits are not unfamiliar with Jones at USC. Even with NIL, relationships are still crucial in recruiting. But he is going to have to get to work as the Trojans do not have a commit on its defensive front in the 2027 class.

Jones, a Louisiana native has recruiting ties in the south. The Trojans have made waves recruiting defensive lineman in the south in recent cycles, notably landing Jahkeem Stewart, a Louisiana native, in the 2025 class and then five-star Jaimeon Winfield, a Texas native, in the 2026 cycle. Continuing to stack talent on its defensive front from that part of the country is essential.

