USC Trojans Commit Pursuing California Four-Star Recruit Jordan Hicks

Damien (Calif.) four-star safety and top 100 recruit Gavin Williams is one of the headliners of USC’s 2027 recruiting class.

Williams has put on his recruiting hat in the 2028 class and is making a strong push for Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks to join him in Los Angeles.

Inside Gavin Williams’ Push for Jordan Hicks

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

USC is located in the heart of a recruiting hotbed. There is a ton of talent within a 70-mile radius of campus, and the reality is a majority of their local recruits have known each other for years. Hicks and Williams started playing youth football together at the age of 12.

“That's my guy, I grew up with him,” Hicks said. “He is talking to me the most about USC and what we could do there.”

The pitch from Williams to his childhood friend has been something more and more local recruits have taken to heart the past couple of recruiting cycles.

“The best in Cali, stay in Cali, and to really run it up, and that they're gonna do something special,” Hicks said.

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback commit Danny Lang is another central figure in the Trojans 2027 class that is pushing for Hicks to stay home.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Hicks has the versatility to end up playing cornerback or safety at the collegiate level. He recorded five interceptions as a sophomore playing for one of the premier high schools in Southern California. However, the past two passing tournaments, Hicks has primarily lined up at safety.

However, the Trojans are recruiting the 6-foot-1, 180-pound local product to play cornerback. It’s the position he worked out at when he was at USC last month and cornerback coach Trovon Reed is his primary recruiter.

Other Recruiting Interest for Jordan Hicks

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

Hicks released his top eight schools on Friday which included USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, UCLA, Oregon, Ole Miss and Alabama.

The Ducks continues to make a strong impression on Hicks. There are plenty of other high-profile schools involved but Hicks’ recruitment could be another classic West Coast battle. The four-star recruit has taken three visits up to Eugene, including most recently in June.

“I would say they're welcoming,” Hicks said. “I feel like it's a lot of familiar faces there, a lot of people that I know. It's a lot of people that I feel I could get comfortable with. Guys that I grew up with knowing, the coaching staff, Coach [Rashad] Wadood is from California, so of course that helps. It's a good place where I feel like I can develop. They have corners with the same body type.”

Hicks had great visits to Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the spring and to Miami in the summer. In the fall, Hicks will be in-attendance for Ole Miss’ game against LSU on Sept. 19 and then he heads to Tuscaloosa the following week when Alabama hosts South Carolina. He also has a visited locked in with USC for Oct. 31 when they take on Ohio State at the Coliseum.

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