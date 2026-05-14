USC Trojans Four-Star Commit Danny Lang Updates Recruitment

USC made it clear very early that Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang was a high priority in the 2027 class.

The Trojans were relentless in their pursuit of the local star, who became a frequent visitor on campus over the past year, and ultimately landed a commitment from on March 25 over Ohio State and Oregon. Those two Big Ten schools have continued to pursue Lang, but the USC commit has officially shutdown his recruitment, he said on Thursday. Lang is the No. 53 overall prospect and No. 7 cornerback, according to 247Sports.

Relationships with USC Staff

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

When Lang announced his commitment on the CBS Sports YouTube broadcast, he stated the main reason he committed to USC was because of cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. The Trojans coach

does a phenomenal job of building genuine relationships with prospects and has been pivotal to the teams recruiting surge over the past two cycles.

“I say how he is as a person. He takes relationships serious with his recruits and his players," Lang said. "He also treats me like family, calling me every day, checking on me every day, seeing how my family is, seeing how my dad is. I really think that was the biggest part, just building that relationship with him.“

The conversations between the two of them are almost never about football, instead they’re more about life. Lang has built strong relationships throughout the building at USC, including a great one with general manager Chad Bowden.

“His energy, it's unmatched.”

“I didn't have a relationship with no other school like I had with SC. I had a relationship with the whole defensive staff, like with every coach."

Former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson was hired as the Trojans new defensive coordinator in late January and one of the first recruits he met with was Lang.

“As soon as he got the job, like his second day up at SC, I went up there, we had a meeting," Lang said. "We was just really talking about life. He's another guy that talks about life, also he's big on the football part. He took three years off and is coming back for a big season at SC. I can't wait to see what he does.”

Impact of Mater Dei Pipeline and Multiple USC Visits

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans restored the pipeline with Mater Dei in the 2026 cycle, signing four blue-chip recruits, including tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

Lang visited USC three times during their first week of spring practice in early March and was able to see his former teammates playing for the hometown school, but he also wanted to continue to get an in-depth look at Southern Cal.

“See how they run a program, see how the DBs work, see how the defense work. I just wanted to see everything," Lang said.

Lang returned to campus that next Wednesday, March 11, for his fourth visit in a week span, but the Trojans had something special for the four-star recruit, a trip to the Coliseum at sunset.

“They made that all about me, lighting up the Coliseum,” Lang said. “That was very special for me. My dad actually cried.”

Southern Cal played a video inside the Coliseum, where Lang received a message from all four of his former high school teammates. Lang says that Bowman led the charge for his recruitment and his pitch was simple, “If I want to play with the best, come to SC.”

“With some of my old teammates being there that played a big part. It's gonna be fun being back with the boys," Lang said.

The local product says that night in the Coliseum sealed the deal and it was when he told the Trojans staff that he was committing.

Reuniting with Aaryn Washington, Stacking Recruiting Classes

South Florida Express general manager Stafon Dirt and 2027 USC cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington | @_CoachDirt

Before Washington transferred to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January, the four-star cornerback commit starred at Mater Dei and played alongside Lang. Washington was the programs first commit in the 2027 class and two of them will reunite next spring at USC.

“It means a lot. That was my everyday friend at school," Lang said. "We still talk every day. Being able to play on the other side of him, once again, it's gonna be special.”

They both have their official visits scheduled for later this month, starting on May 29. Lang is particularly excited to wear the Cardinal and Gold for the first time.

“I'm hyped. Can't wait to see how I look in it,” Lang said.

The Trojans signed the No. 1 class in the 2026, in large part because of the program putting an emphasis on landing elite talent in California. USC has continued to follow that blueprint again in the 2027 cycle and currently hold a top five recruiting class, according to 247Sports and Rivals.

“I feel like with the ‘26 class being big, I feel like the ‘27 class is also going to add onto that," Lang said. "Bringing some powerhouse kids Honor (Fa’alave-Johnson), J.O. (Aaryn Washington), Q (Quentin Hale), and much more. It's gonna be special for sure.”

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