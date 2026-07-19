USC Four-Star Target Jordan Hicks Pulls Back the Curtain on Recruitment

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks can transition between cornerback and safety seamlessly. His versatility in the secondary is a big reason why he’s so highly coveted by premier programs across the country.

Hicks dropped his top eight schools on Friday, which included USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, UCLA, Oregon, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

“I think from June 15th to now, I got the understanding from which coaching staffs I feel like I'm a priority and have a great relationship with, so that's why I just thought the time was right to drop my top eight,” Hicks said.

Hicks has already locked in three gameday visits for the fall. He will be at Ole Miss when LSU coach Lane Kiffin makes his return to Oxford on Sept. 19. The following week, Hicks will make another trip to the south and when Alabama hosts South Carolina. And on Halloween, he will be at the Coliseum when USC hosts Ohio State.

USC Pushing to Keep Jordan Hicks in Southern California

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

The Trojans have made it a priority to recruit elite in-state prospects the past couple of recruiting cycles, and in the 2028 class, Hicks is high on the board. He has a great relationship with several local freshmen. Tight end Mark Bowman and cornerbacks Brandon Lockhart and Jayden Crowder are just a few players who pushed for Hicks to stay home when he was on campus twice in the spring.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback commit Danny Lang is actively recruiting Hicks, but Damien (Calif.) 2027 four-star safety commit Gavin Williams is the one leading the charge. Hicks and Williams have known each other since they were 12, from their youth football days.

“That's my guy, I grew up with him,” Hicks said. “He is talking to me the most about USC and what we could do there."

The pitch from Williams has been simple, but one that has become more relevant over the past couple of recruiting cycles.

“The best in Cali, stay in Cali, and to really run it up, and that they're gonna do something special,” Hicks said.

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

While it’s not everything, Hicks says familiarity with guys at USC helps. The local product has built a strong relationship with cornerback coach Trovon Reed this year, from getting an up-close look at his coaching style multiple times in the spring, to going through meetings and a workout on campus last month, and just getting to know who he is off the field.

“It’s a great relationship. Actually, just talked to him yesterday,” Hicks said. “That's my guy for sure. He was talking about this upcoming season for both of us, my season and their season. They got some heavy-hitter receivers they're gonna go against.”

Early Big Ten Leader

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Several high-profile schools are in play for Hicks, but Oregon is the early leader heading into his junior season.

“It's a place that I visited the most, and I have a great relationship, so I can see why people say that,” Hicks said. "But it's still some time. We still got the whole fall. As right now, I would say they are.”

Hicks has been up to Eugene three times, including most recently in June. He spoke about what has stood out about his time on Oregon's campus.

“I would say they're welcoming,” Hicks said. “I feel like it's a lot of familiar faces there, a lot of people that I know. It's a lot of people that I feel I could get comfortable with. Guys that I grew up knowing. The coaching staff, Coach [Rashad] Wadood is from California, so of course that helps. It's a good place where I feel like I can develop. They have corners with the same body type.”

Similar to Reed, Hicks has been drawn to Wadood’s coaching style, and seeing what one key cornerback did for the Ducks last season caught his attention.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He's a great overall coach. I like the way he coaches his DBs, and the best player is gonna play," Hicks said. "You seen it from Brandon Finney last year. He stepped up as a freshman, and they're not scared to give a freshman a chance, and that's what I like, and you're competing against the best week in and week out.”

Hicks’ recruitment remains wide open heading into his junior season. The Trojans will continue to be aggressive in their pursuit. Hicks had on Oklahoma gear at the South County Classic passing tournament on Saturday.

Leuzinger (Calif.) 2027 four-star safety and UCLA commit Pole Moala is pushing for him to stay home in Westwood, while Long Beach Poly (Calif.) five-star cornerback and Miami commit Donte Wright is recruiting him to leave the West Coast.

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