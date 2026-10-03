Corey Simms Injury Leaves USC With One Big Question at Receiver
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The No. 18 USC Trojans offense has received an unfortunate, long-term injury update to their offense ahead of their primetime matchup against the Washington Huskies on Saturday.
According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, sophomore wide receiver Corey Simms is expected to miss the entire season with a knee injury. Simms began the year as a key starter, recording 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown in USC’s four games against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, and Rutgers.
Simms missed the Oregon game, and ahead of USC's matchup against the Huskies on Saturday night, Simms was listed as out on Friday’s Big Ten availability report, along with safety Kendarius Reddick and offensive lineman Kilian O’Connor.
Who Steps Up For USC At Wide Receiver
With Simms now out, the Trojans will turn to other wide receivers to earn a bounce-back win over the Huskies, a game pivotal to USC’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff in their fifth season under Lincoln Riley.
Star freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley is listed as doubtful and has missed the last two games against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Oregon Ducks with a knee injury. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Tanook Hines, Terrell Anderson, and Zacharyus Williams are available at wide receiver and will look to step up for the Trojans.
Dixon-Wyatt is key for the Trojans at wide receiver. Much like Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt is off to a strong start to his USC career. Through four games, Dixon-Wyatt has recorded 25 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns.
In the Trojans' 41-27 loss to the Ducks, Dixon-Wyatt led USC in receiving, recording seven receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. On Saturday night against the Huskies, Dixon-Wyatt looks to have a similar impact in the Trojans' offense and lead USC to a bounce-back victory over Washington.
Keys For USC Trojans Victory vs. Washington Huskies
The Trojans are looking for their first win over the Huskies since Nov. 12, 2016. USC has lost three straight games in their rivalry series against Washington, and led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, the Trojans are poised to end that streak at the Coliseum on Saturday night.
Among the keys in Saturday’s game will be how the Trojans' defense performs against Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has recorded 1,129 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions through four games this season.
Williams also leads the Huskies in rushing with 165 yards and two touchdowns, which could also hurt the Trojans' defense as they’ve struggled against the run in their last two matchups against Rutgers and Oregon.
The Trojans are 8.5-point favorites against the Huskies on Saturday, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Trojans and Huskies kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on NBC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.