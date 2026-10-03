Corey Simms Injury Leaves USC With One Big Question at Receiver

The No. 18 USC Trojans offense has received an unfortunate, long-term injury update to their offense ahead of their primetime matchup against the Washington Huskies on Saturday.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, sophomore wide receiver Corey Simms is expected to miss the entire season with a knee injury. Simms began the year as a key starter, recording 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown in USC’s four games against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, and Rutgers.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simms missed the Oregon game, and ahead of USC's matchup against the Huskies on Saturday night, Simms was listed as out on Friday’s Big Ten availability report, along with safety Kendarius Reddick and offensive lineman Kilian O’Connor.

Who Steps Up For USC At Wide Receiver

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Simms now out, the Trojans will turn to other wide receivers to earn a bounce-back win over the Huskies, a game pivotal to USC’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff in their fifth season under Lincoln Riley.

Star freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley is listed as doubtful and has missed the last two games against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Oregon Ducks with a knee injury. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Tanook Hines, Terrell Anderson, and Zacharyus Williams are available at wide receiver and will look to step up for the Trojans.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates after catching a thirty-one yard pass for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dixon-Wyatt is key for the Trojans at wide receiver. Much like Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt is off to a strong start to his USC career. Through four games, Dixon-Wyatt has recorded 25 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns.

In the Trojans' 41-27 loss to the Ducks, Dixon-Wyatt led USC in receiving, recording seven receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. On Saturday night against the Huskies, Dixon-Wyatt looks to have a similar impact in the Trojans' offense and lead USC to a bounce-back victory over Washington.

Keys For USC Trojans Victory vs. Washington Huskies

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass against Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are looking for their first win over the Huskies since Nov. 12, 2016. USC has lost three straight games in their rivalry series against Washington, and led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, the Trojans are poised to end that streak at the Coliseum on Saturday night.

Among the keys in Saturday’s game will be how the Trojans' defense performs against Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has recorded 1,129 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions through four games this season.

Sep 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) participates in pregame warmups against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams also leads the Huskies in rushing with 165 yards and two touchdowns, which could also hurt the Trojans' defense as they’ve struggled against the run in their last two matchups against Rutgers and Oregon.

The Trojans are 8.5-point favorites against the Huskies on Saturday, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Trojans and Huskies kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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