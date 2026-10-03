The No. 18 USC Trojans will host the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, looking to bounce back from their 41-27 loss to the No. 15 Oregon Ducks.

Entering the matchup with a 4-1 record and concerns mounting about their defense under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the Trojans need a win to keep their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley intact, especially with ranked games remaining on their schedule against the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 23 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans could be without several key players on Saturday against the Huskies, including wide receivers Trent Mosley and Corey Simms. Here’s a look at the changes to the Trojans' injuries, per Friday’s availability report.

Receiver Trent Mosley and offensive lineman Hayden Treter were downgraded while defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was upgraded on Friday.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Washington Huskies

Out

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

OL Kilian O’Connor

Doubtful

WR Trent Mosley

OL Hayden Treter

Questionable

S Alex Graham

TE Mark Bowman

DT Alex VanSumeren

Probable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

USC Trojans Recent Struggles vs. Washington Huskies

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, shakes hands with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley following a Washington victory at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have lost three straight games against the Huskies. Their last win came in 2016 under former coach Clay Helton. On Saturday, the Trojans look to break that streak with a win over coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies on Saturday at the Coliseum.

The biggest challenge for the Trojans will be how they perform against Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who looks to be successful both through the air and on the ground when facing USC’s struggling defense.

Williams has thrown for 1,129 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions through the Huskies four games this season against the Washington State Cougars, Utah State Aggies, Eastern Washington Eagles, and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Sep 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) participates in pregame warmups against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams also leads the Huskies in rushing with 40 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns. On passing plays, look for Williams to try to connect with leading wide receiver Dezman Roebuck, something the Trojans' secondary can’t afford to let happen if they hope to snap the streak in their rivalry series against Washington.

Dezmen Roebuck has stepped into the Huskies No. 1 wide receiver role following the offseason departure of Denzel Boston, who is off to a strong start with the Cleveland Browns as a second-round selection at No. 39 overall in the NFL 2026 draft. Entering Saturday’s game against the Trojans, Roebuck has recorded 30 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans lead the all-time series against the Huskies 51-32-4, and their last win at the Coliseum over Washington was in 2011 when quarterback Matt Barkley led the Trojans offense.

With some starting to lose faith in the Trojans this season, especially those within the fanbase, the best way to reignite confidence and show that the sky isn’t falling in Los Angeles is a win over Washington.

“By winning, just by winning,” Riley said earlier this week. “Look, we didn’t get run out of the stadium. There’s a lot of good things on that tape, there’s a lot of young guys making a lot of plays, there’s a lot of good on that tape.”

“You don’t have a chance to win like that if you don’t do some things pretty well. We gotta capitalize on those, and we got to attack the areas we gotta be better at. We got another great opportunity to do it here Saturday against Washington. We’re ready for them,” Riley continued.

Following Saturday’s home clash against the Huskies, the Trojans will travel to the Midwest for two road games against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and the Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24). Winning on the road has always been a difficult task for Riley’s Trojans, and what happens in these two games may decide his future with the team.

Kickoff Time and Betting Odds

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass against Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds favor the Trojans by 8.5 points, with the over/under line at 58.5 points. The Trojans and Huskies will kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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