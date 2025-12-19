USC Coach D'Anton Lynn's Potential Departure Raises Big Question

The USC Trojans' defense could potentially suffer a major blow that fans weren't expecting this offseason with the departure of defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. With newly hired Penn State coach Matt Campbell in the beginning process of putting his coaching staff together for his first season, Lynn has emerged as a potential candidate for the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator position.

If this comes to fruition, it would be a brutal loss for the Trojans, as Lynn has played a crucial role in the development of USC’s defense over the last two seasons. Since becoming USC’s defensive coordinator in 2024, the Trojans' defense has experienced tremendous growth in its physicality, which has improved their performance on the field.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

What Could Be the Future Of USC's Defense Without D'Anton Lynn?

Entering next season with the No. 1 recruiting class arriving in Los Angeles and multiple key returning players on USC’s defense, the Trojans' defensive performance will play a key role in their effort to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Without the leadership of Lynn, as the defensive coordinator for the Trojans, achieving their goals of reaching the CFP could be tougher.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The potential departure of Lynn also raises questions about the future of USC’s defensive coaching staff. If Lynn decides to leave for Penn State, he could take several Trojan coaches with him. The Trojans must retain several of their top defensive coaches on coach Lincoln Riley’s staff if Lynn decides to leave. USC’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson, is the candidate who would likely replace Lynn’s position if he departs for Penn State.

USC will also aim to retain defensive coaches Skyler Jones, Shaun Nua, Rob Ryan, Trovon Reed, and Doug Belk if Lynn departs. It is crucial that if Lynn chooses to leave for another Big Ten school, Riley and the Trojans will be tasked with retaining key pieces of USC's current defensive coaching staff.

USC's Gauntlet Big Ten 2026 Schedule Will Test Trojans Defense

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans are expected to face a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule next season. In addition to facing Penn State in Happy Valley, USC also plays the Indiana Hoosiers on the road. After going undefeated at the Coliseum this season, USC faces several challenging opponents at home in 2026, which include critical home games against Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, and potentially Notre Dame, if the two schools can reach an agreement to extend their rivalry series.

Defense will have a massive impact on the Trojans' ability to collect wins in a majority of these key Big Ten games. Their defensive performance will determine their Big Ten championship aspirations and CFP hopes. The question is, will Lynn be the leader of the USC Trojans defense in 2026?

