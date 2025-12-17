USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet Faces a Transfer Question

It’s officially been a year since quarterback Husan Longstreet has enrolled at USC, arriving immediately upon his high school graduation in December 2024 and taking part in bowl practice.

And with a full year in the program, what does the future hold for the former five-star recruit after the Trojans announced on Tuesday that starting quarterback Jayden Maiava will bypass the 2026 NFL Draft and return to school for his final season.

Quarterback Husan Longstreet’s Options for 2026

With the changes to the college football calendar this year, there is only one transfer portal window, which will officially open on Jan. 2 and close on Jan. 16.

Players have been making their intentions known since the final regular season games ended in late November. Longstreet doesn’t have to decide at the moment. He can take his time making a decision and even wait until after the Trojans bowl game against TCU on Dec. 30.

If Longstreet were to enter the portal, he would definitely have plenty of suitors but it has become a crowded pool at the quarterback position.

Former five-stars quarterbacks DJ Lagway and Dylan Raiola are in the portal. So are some other big names such as Brendan Sorsby, Sam Leavitt Drew Mestemaker and Aidan Chiles but schools can certainly prefer Longstreet over several of those guys.

And then of course, Longstreet can return to USC. He will be the backup but it is highly unlikely that we would spend the whole season holding his helmet in his hands.

Riley experimented using Longstreet in special packages in the red zone in two games during Big Ten play after freshman quarterback played during the Trojans two blowout wins to start the season, in order to preserve his redshirt. It was less than a handful of plays, but they did find success using it.

Riley’s pedigree when it comes to quarterback development speaks for itself. Three Heisman Trophy winners that became No. 1 overall picks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams between his time at Oklahoma and USC.

Jalen Hurts revitalized his career during his lone season with Riley at Oklahoma in 2019. Hurts just led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win last season, claiming MVP honors in the process.

Riley’s impressive resume with the sports most important position is big reason why Longstreet wanted to stay home.

Longstreet will still have three years of eligibility after the 2026 season season. With player development the best its been in a decade and USC finding success in recruiting, the roster will be in a much better position in 2027 than next year.

Longstreet’s Recruitment and Relationship with Luke Huard

Longstreet committed to Texas A&M in April 2024, but the Trojans remained in contact with the Corona Centennial (Calif.) product, even while holding a commitment from four-star quarterback Julian Lewis at the time. But they quickly made it clear that Longstreet was the priority.

USC began picking up momentum for the local talent in the fall because of a strong relationship he has developed with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Huard over the years.

The two first met when Longstreet was a freshman at Inglewood (Calif.) high school, located less than 15 miles from USC’s campus. Huard was recruiting a senior tight end at Inglewood, but Longstreet’s talent caught his attention, even at a young age.

Huard served as Longstreet’s unofficial quarterbacks coach throughout high school. They watched film together and Longstreet continued to grow as a quarterback with some guidance from Huard.

The Trojans coach was in-attendance last fall to watch Centennial defeat Mission Viejo in the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 1 Playoffs. And then a phone call from Huard that next morning brought Longstreet out to the Coliseum to watch USC defeat Nebraska on Nov. 16.

It was the same weekend as Jahkeem Stewart’s official visit and Maiava’s first career start in a Trojans uniform. Longstreet would flip his commitment to USC the next day.

When talking with Huard about Longstreet before the start of fall camp, his face lit up and he had big smile.

Huard first raved about Longstreet as a person, something the administration and coaching staff at Corona Centennial would do as well. Huard talked about his maturity and described a work ethic of someone that is a veteran in the NFL, not an 18-year old freshman.

Longstreet wants to play and why wouldn’t he want to, he’s a competitor. It’s hard for any competitor to sit and wait, especially for someone as highly touted as Longstreet was coming out of high school. It’s a tough decision for the Trojans freshman quarterback.

